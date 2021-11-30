Harry Styles' final Love on Tour show took place Sunday night, as the grand concert opening of UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York

Harry Styles Says 'Goodbye for Now' After Final Tour Show in N.Y.: 'I Won't Ever Forget It'

After three months of drool-worthy fashion, viral moments that spread like wildfire on TikTok, and some serious dancing, Harry Styles has said goodbye to Love on Tour.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer, 27, wrapped his tour on Sunday night at the brand-new UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, playing 20 songs for the sold-out crowd of 18,500.

"I'd just like to take a second to say to all of you that what you have given me in this tour is something I will never be able to express to you, because what you have shared with us every single night… emotionally, you have been so, so generous to me, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart," Styles told the crowd. "I really, really did not know if this tour was going to happen, and I thank you for everything you've done to be able to make it happen."

He also teased long-awaited new music, revealing that he and his band were "going to go away for a little bit, and we'll work on some stuff and we'll come back and see you very soon."

Styles called it "an honor" to be the very first artist to ever perform at UBS Arena, which officially opened in late November as the home of the NHL's New York Islanders.

Styles' show, however, marked its grand opening as a concert venue, and it will soon host other artists, including Eric Church, Genesis and John Mayer.

Two days after the show, the Grammy winner shared a heartfelt message to social media once again thanking fans "for 42 special nights."

"It's been a privilege to play for you the last few months. To the band, the crew, and everyone working on this tour, I thank you from the bottom of my heart," he wrote on Tuesday. "The energy you brought to this one has left me feeling completely overwhelmed with joy. To the fans, and everyone who came to see these shows, I thank you. You made them everything they were, and I've never felt so genuinely supported. I can't say it enough, you're unbelievable."

He concluded: "This tour felt like the celebration of coming back together. I won't ever forget it. Thank you all so much for the love, I'll see you very soon. Treat people with kindness. Goodbye for now. I love you all. H."

Styles' Sunday night setlist was typical of his previous shows — including songs from his first album and the One Direction hit "What Makes You Beautiful" — save for a performance of "Medicine," an unreleased track that was all but demanded by the crowd via chants throughout the night.

Ever the stage comedian, Styles also enjoyed several funny moments with his audience, including one serious show of vulnerability.

"I've just been informed that my fly has been undone for about six songs," he said at one point. "I'm sorry. In the name of transparency, I can't lie to you. It's my fault, nobody else's. I apologize."

For his final song, Styles played the fan-favorite "Kiwi" not once, but several times, starting the song and singing it again at least three times in a row.

"You're going to have to kill me to get me off here!" he told the crowd.

The star has played more than 40 dates of Love on Tour since it kicked off in Las Vegas in September.