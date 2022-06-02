Harry Styles Revives Classic iPod 'Silhouettes' Ads in Colorful New Commercial for AirPods

Harry Styles sings and dances to "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" in a new "Silhouettes" ad for AirPods with Spatial Audio

Harry Styles is ready to give fans a nostalgia fix.

The "As It Was" singer is bringing back one of the most-loved commercials of the 2000s with a starring spot in the new ad for Apple's AirPods with Spatial Audio.

The clip harkens back to the company's classic iPod ads, and features colorful silhouettes, including Styles, dancing to "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" — while wearing AirPods, of course.

Styles, 28, is featured as one of several silhouettes as he sings and dances along to his own song, often with more than one of him at a time.

The commercial will also do some good, as Apple will donate Styles' artist fee to the International Rescue Committee, at his request.

"From all of us at the IRC: Thank you to @Harry_Styles and @Apple for your generous donation to the IRC," the group wrote on Twitter. "Working in more than 40 countries, your support will help us reach even more refugees and people in need in the world's toughest places. Honored to have your support!"

The first iPod came out in 2001, and the iconic ads followed starting in 2003, featuring everything from "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" by Jet to The Ting Tings' "Shut Up and Let Me Go."

Styles is not the first artist to star in his own spot; Paul McCartney, U2, Bob Dylan and Coldplay have also been featured.

The commercial comes shortly after the release of Harry's House, Styles' highly anticipated third album.

The record topped the Billboard 200 albums chart, selling 521,000 equivalent album units moved — the most this year, according to Billboard.

All 13 of the album's songs, including "Music for a Sushi Restaurant," have also landed in the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100.

Styles is currently set to bring his blockbuster Love on Tour back to North America with 42 new dates across New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin and Toronto.

He announced last week that the shows will now benefit Everytown for Gun Safety, and he'll donate tour proceeds and match contributions from Live Nation that equal more than $1 million.