Harry Styles Reveals Tracklist for Upcoming Album Harry's House

The tracklist reveal comes after Harry Styles released the music video for "As It Was," the lead single from his upcoming third studio album Harry's House

Harry Styles is getting fans hyped for the release of his upcoming third studio album.

The Grammy Award winner, 28, revealed the 13 song titles for Harry's House on Thursday, his first new music in three years, sharing a photo of the tracklist to Twitter ahead of the album's May 20 release.

After dropping the music video for the album's lead single "As It Was" last month, he teased the tracks "Music For a Sushi Restaurant," "Late Night Talking," "Grapejuice," "Daylight," "Little Freak," "Matilda," "Cinema," "Daydreaming," "Keep Driving," "Satellite," "Boyfriends," and "Love of My Life."

Styles announced Harry's House in March, sharing the album art and a short visual teaser. The album's name appears to be inspired by Joni Mitchell's 1975 track "Harry's House/Centerpiece," as he's cited her as an influence before.

Mitchell, 78, gave her seal of approval at the time. "Love the title," she wrote in a quote tweet.

The One Direction alum raved about his new music earlier this month as he opened up about his creative process during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up.

"I feel very lucky that this is the proudest I've been of something that I've made so far," he said. "I feel the most comfortable I've been with myself and happiest with what I'm making and the best I felt about something that I'm making."

"I also feel really happy at the moment and I feel like it's the first time I feel like I'm making music and putting music out from a real place of personal freedom. And that is a really liberating place to [be] creating from and now putting it out," Styles added.

"The process for me has been easily the most joyous of anything that I've experienced so far while making music," the Coachella 2022 headliner noted.