Harry Styles Reveals He's 'Not' a Sushi Roll 'Guy' Despite Writing 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant'

Harry Styles may have kicked off Harry's House with "Music for a Sushi Restaurant," but that doesn't mean the star is singing the popular dish's praises.

Styles, 28, revealed in a Mix 104.1 Acoustic Sunrise with Matthew Reid interview that actually, he doesn't really like sushi rolls.

"Not rolls. I'm not a roll guy," he said, when asked by a fan to name his favorite type of sushi roll.

The Grammy winner released Harry's House, his third album, on Friday to positive reviews, and after only three days, broke the modern-era record for the largest sales week for a vinyl album in the U.S., according to Billboard.

The album's lead single "As It Was" broke the Guinness World Records title for most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (male) after it racked up more than 16 million streams upon its release in April.

Styles told Reid that the record's creation was "the most fun I had making an album," and explained how after more than a decade in the industry, he feels as though he's finally come into his own.

"I feel like my experience of making music is just become more and more fun, I feel like I'm falling more and more in love with it every time I get to do it," he said. "And this one for me, I think it's the most proud of something I've made. I think I feel kind of much more confident just that it's something that I wanted to make."

The "As It Was" singer added that he considers Harry's House his "favorite album at the moment," and credits it with helping him make it through the pandemic.

"I'm really happy with the way it kind of finished up, and there's a lot of love that went into it and I think this album very much got me through the pandemic and stuff so it means a lot to me," he said.

Harry Styles Harry Styles | Credit: Lillie Eiger

Elsewhere in the interview, Styles answered fan questions and revealed some personal details along the way: no, he does not have a pet, yes, he sings in the shower, and his favorite movie from childhood is Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The star also offered up the advice he'd give to his younger self: "Enjoy every moment. Everything's gonna be fine, and take it easy. Be kind to yourself."