Harry Styles also said that making his upcoming album Harry's House has been "the most joyous of anything" he's experienced while making music

Harry Styles Says He's 'Really Happy at the Moment' Following the Release of Single 'As It Was'

Harry Styles is fresh off the release of his new single "As It Was," but is already eagerly awaiting the moment he can share the rest of his new music with the world.

Styles, 28, made the rounds on the morning radio show circuit Friday morning, and revealed that his upcoming third album Harry's House is a huge source of pride.

"I feel very lucky that this is the proudest I've been of something that I've made so far," he told SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up. "I feel the most comfortable I've been with myself and happiest with what I'm making and the best I felt about something that I'm making."

The Grammy-winning "Watermelon Sugar" singer explained that he's not just happy with the music, he's happy in life, too, something he feels is reflected in his new wok.

"I also feel really happy at the moment and I feel like it's the first time I feel like I'm making music and putting music out from a real place of personal freedom," he said. "And that is a really liberating place to [be] creating from and now putting it out."

He added: "The process for me has been easily the most joyous of anything that I've kind of experienced so far while making music."

Elsewhere, Styles shared some behind-the-scenes secrets about "As It Was," including the identity of the child heard at the beginning of the new single: his goddaughter Ruby Winston, daughter of producer Ben Winston.

"She used to try and call me before bedtime every night so one time I don't know, it didn't ring or something, and she sent me that and I dug it out at some point while we were in the studio and put it in front of the song for some reason. I just fell in love with it and it stuck," he told Capital FM, before joking, "She was asking for a big fee."

Styles also revealed on Hits Radio that "As It Was" was the last song written for Harry's House, and came about in the front room of his friend's home in the English countryside.

"It started off much slower," he explained, "and then the kind of piano line was being played on a piano, and then it kind of turned into that synth and it just took on a new life. I'm a fan of it; it's one of my favorite songs on the album."