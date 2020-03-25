Harry Styles Pushes European Leg of World Tour to 2021 Due to Coronavirus: 'Please Self-Isolate'

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

Harry Styles is letting his fans know that everyone’s health is an “immediate priority” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, the “Adore You” singer, 26, announced that the first leg of his world tour will be rescheduled for next year due to coronavirus concerns. The European Love On Tour stops were originally set for an opener in Birmingham, U.K., on April 15, but the new shows will now kick off on Feb. 12, 2021.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music,” he captioned an Instagram post that revealed the postponed dates. “However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority.”

The former One Direction member said the reasons for the decision are “obvious” — countless artists have canceled tours amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as major music festivals. Styles added that current tickets will be honored at the new shows.

“In the meantime, we will be closely monitoring the situation around the world and will continue updating you in the months to come,” he wrote. “For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate. We’re all in this together.”

He continued: “I can’t wait to see you out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness.”

Styles’ North American Love On Tour dates have not yet been changed, with the first stateside show slated for June 26 in Philadelphia.

And amid the pandemic, Styles is making the most of his self-isolation time. Last week, the musician told BBC radio 1Xtra Residency that he is both pampering himself with self-care routines and practicing a new set of skills.

“It’s a little difficult but it’s all right — I’m lucky I’m with friends in our little safe self-isolation pod,” he said. “It’s a very strange time but we’re just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks — you know, the classic quarantine stuff.”

He added: “Now is the perfect time to learn a new skill and try a new hobby or something, right? We have nothing but time. I was learning Italian and doing some sign language classes.”

In November, Styles announced his lengthy world tour, timed with the release of his latest album, Fine Line. “I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU!!,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.

On Monday, Stevie Nicks posted a letter to her social media followers, telling fans that Styles’ album was helping her get through her own self-isolation — and she compared it to Fleetwood Mac’s iconic 1977 album, Rumours.

“Dear Everyone,” Nicks, 71, wrote. “I know you are doing everything you can to help the situation we are all in. I am staying in with my Goddaughters and my assistant Karen~ and all our dogs~ Lily, Luna and Mana~ trying to think of creative things to do. I am getting all my paintings and drawings out~ listening to music (mostly Harry Styles’ “Fine Line”) and being inspired by him to write some new songs and poetry.”

She added, “Way to go H.~ it is your [Rumours]…”

