Harry Styles Premieres New 'Watermelon Sugar' Music Video 'Dedicated to Touching'

Harry Styles is craving that summer feeling.

On Monday, the singer released the dreamy new music video for his song "Watermelon Sugar," the second radio single from his latest studio album Fine Line.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The video — which was shot on the beaches of Malibu back in January — "is dedicated to touching," it proclaims in the opening shot, nodding to a nostalgic time before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit and social distancing became the new norm.

Image zoom Courtesy of Columbia Records

It’s a celebration of breezy, summer days spent at the beach, as Styles, 26, and a group of pals clad in vintage '70s floppy hats and high-waisted bikinis feed each other watermelon, dance and splash into the ocean.

"Tastes like strawberries on a summer evenin'" the singer croons in one scene as he dines on a juicy piece of watermelon al fresco on the sand.

Styles stays true to his reputation for bold fashion in the "Watermelon Sugar" video, rocking a variety of colorful looks: bubblegum pink nail polish, oversized blue, sparkly sunglasses, and an orange crochet tank that shows off his collection of tattoos.

Image zoom Courtesy of Columbia Records

In March, Styles announced that the first leg of his world tour will be rescheduled for next year due to coronavirus concerns. The European Love On Tour stops were originally set for an opener in Birmingham, U.K., on April 15, but the new shows will now kick off on Feb. 12, 2021.

"Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music," he captioned an Instagram post that revealed the postponed dates. "However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority."