Harry Styles Apologizes After His Pre-Super Bowl Concert Was Evacuated Due to a 'Severe Storm'

Harry Styles‘ pre-Super Bowl concert on Friday night was canceled due to severe weather in Miami.

Styles, along with special guests Lizzo and Mark Ronson, were set to kick off Super Bowl weekend with a “fully-immersive” concert event at a custom-built venue on an island off the coast of Miami. The Florida city is also hosting the big game on Sunday.

In a tweet on Friday night, the “Lights Up” singer — who celebrates his 26th birthday on Saturday — said the concert had been canceled due to a “severe storm” heading toward the city.

“To those of you here in Miami, I was told there’s a severe storm on the way,” Styles wrote. “The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry.”

To those of you here in Miami, I was told there’s a severe storm on the way. The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry. I love you all. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) February 1, 2020

Pepsi, who sponsored the concert, added in another tweet that there was a “mandatory evacuation” across all special event venues in Miami on Friday night.

“As ordered by the Miami Fire Dept, Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar had to unfortunately be canceled due to extreme weather,” the company explained. “This was a mandatory evacuation in Miami across special event venues. We are focused on ensuring everyone is safely evacuated. We deeply apologize to the fans.”

According to the National Weather Service, Miami-Dade County saw severe thunderstorms on Friday night, with the possibility of “damaging wind gusts, dangerous lightning, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes.” The next morning, the NWS warned that more severe weather — including “gusty winds, heavy rain, and flooding” — was still possible on Saturday.

Lady Gaga is scheduled to perform at the same venue as Styles’ canceled concert on Saturday night.

Strong to severe thunderstorms continue spreading across Miami-Dade County and the adjacent Atlantic waters this evening. Damaging wind gusts, dangerous lightning, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes are the primary threats. #Flwx pic.twitter.com/kN5lVMIMKi — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 1, 2020

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Styles joined Lizzo for another pre-Super Bowl performance in Miami, where the two superstars sang a duet of Lizzo’s song “Juice.”

As the artists belted out the track, both Styles and Lizzo, 31, showed off their choreographed dance moves, swaying side to side together and dipping across the stage. The former One Direction member dressed in a white button-down topped with a cropped, striped sweater vest while Lizzo opted for a glittery denim leotard.

Fans had been waiting for a Lizzo-Styles collaboration since the “Truth Hurts” singer teased the idea after Styles covered “Juice” in December in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

“You know what this means right….?” Lizzo wrote on Twitter along with a clip of Styles’ cover of the song.