Harry Styles Postpones First Chicago Show Due to Illness Amongst the Band and Crew

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer pushed his show to Monday “out of an abundance of caution”

By Tracey Harrington McCoy
Published on October 6, 2022 11:57 PM
Harry Styles performs on stage during day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Harry Styles. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Harry Styles is playing it safe.

Though his six-night stint of shows in Chicago for his Love on Tour tour was scheduled to start Thursday, the singer postponed the first show "out of an abundance of caution," according to a tweet from the venue.

The United Center in Chicago continued, "Tonight's Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness."

Styles, 28, hasn't posted an update on his personal social channels, and his current health status is unclear. A representative for Styles did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

He is scheduled to play through Oct. 15 in Chicago before heading to Inglewood, California.

Prior to Chicago, the most recent stop on the singer's tour was in Austin, Texas. During one of the shows at the Moody Center, the former One Direction member spotted a young girl in the crowd holding a sign that read, "SKIPPED DAYCARE TO BE HERE." He shared a sweet moment with the audience member, who was attending her first concert.

RELATED VIDEO: Harry Styles Honored with Banner at MSG After Wrapping 15-Date Residency: 'That's Insane'

Upon reading the sign, according to footage from the concert posted to TikTok, Styles said to the young fan, "Hello! Are you having a good time?" He gave a thumbs-up gesture to the fan, who seemingly responded with one of her own, as the "As It Was" singer exclaimed, "Look at that tiny thumb!"

Styles then learned the fan's name is Camila and said, "Camila, we hope you're having a good time tonight. Hope you're enjoying the show. Do you like to go to concerts a lot? Do you go to a lot of concerts?"

Camila told the musician she was attending her first-ever concert, to which he enthusiastically replied, "First concert, get it, let's go! We hope you're having a good time. Make some noise for Camila, everybody! Much better than daycare!"

