Harry Styles Postpones 3 More L.A. Shows After Getting the Flu amid 15-Night Residency: 'Devastated'

"If there was any way I could do the show, I would," Harry Styles wrote in an Instagram Story after postponing Friday's show on his 15-night Los Angeles residency as part of his Love on Tour

Published on November 6, 2022 01:48 PM
Harry Styles performs on stage during day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Harry Styles. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Harry Styles has the flu.

After postponing a show on Friday "due to band illness," the Grammy Award winner, 28, announced Saturday on his Instagram Story that he's under the weather and has been forced to push back three more dates on his Los Angeles residency.

"Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill, and I've been in bed with the flu ever since," he announced. "I've been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I'm leaving the doctor now, and I'm devastated that it's just not possible.

"Until very recently, I haven't had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I've been touring. I'm so sorry to do it, and if there was any way I could do the show, I would.

"I'm sorry this news is coming so close to show time, but it was my sincerest hope to be able to play for you tonight. I know several of you have planned trips to LA to see the show, and it means the absolute world to me," Styles added.

Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

He went on to inform fans that the Nov. 5, 6 and 7 shows have been moved to Jan. 26, 27 and 29 and "everything else will play as planned," adding: "I can't wait to see you then, and I'm so sorry. All my love, -H"

Styles' statement comes a day after the Kia Forum in Los Angeles announced that his Friday show was moved to Sunday "due to band illness." The 15-night residency at the venue is part of his Love on Tour, which wraps up Nov. 15 in L.A. before heading to South America.

The Harry's House artist previously postponed the first of his six-night stint in Chicago last month "due to band/crew illness," according to a Twitter statement from United Center.

RELATED VIDEO: Harry Styles Honored with Banner at MSG After Wrapping 15-Date Residency: 'That's Insane'

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 forced him to push back a previous European leg of his Love on Tour, which was delayed again that December as cases continued to rise.

Harry Styles Pauses NYC Show After Fan Throws 'Cold' Chicken Nugget at Him: 'I Don't Eat Meat!'