13 Dreamy Photos of Harry Styles at His First-Ever Grammy Awards
"Watermelon Sugar" high, indeed
The singer opened the show with his hit, "Watermelon Sugar."
Boa, be gone!
On the carpet, a smiling Styles swapped his Gucci suit for a different ensemble by the fashion house, paired with a second boa.
And don't forget a matching mask.
Accepting his first-ever Grammy for best pop solo performance, the singer said he felt "very grateful to be here."
And backstage, pal Lizzo was grateful for him, too!
He knew all eyes were on him.
But let's get back to that performance for a second ...
Harry, we "Adore You."
Host Trevor Noah joked of Styles' ensemble, “I would have worn a shirt for my first Grammys.”
After cheering on Billie Eilish during her performance, Styles gave her an elbow bump in the crowd.
He also posed for this amazing pic.
Until next year, Harry!