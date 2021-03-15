13 Dreamy Photos of Harry Styles at His First-Ever Grammy Awards

"Watermelon Sugar" high, indeed

By Kate Hogan
March 15, 2021 11:14 AM

1 of 13

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The singer opened the show with his hit, "Watermelon Sugar."

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Boa, be gone!

3 of 13

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

On the carpet, a smiling Styles swapped his Gucci suit for a different ensemble by the fashion house, paired with a second boa.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

And don't forget a matching mask.

Advertisement

5 of 13

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Accepting his first-ever Grammy for best pop solo performance, the singer said he felt "very grateful to be here."

6 of 13

Credit: Lizzo/Instagram

And backstage, pal Lizzo was grateful for him, too!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Credit: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty

He knew all eyes were on him.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

But let's get back to that performance for a second ...

Advertisement

9 of 13

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Harry, we "Adore You."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Host Trevor Noah joked of Styles' ensemble, “I would have worn a shirt for my first Grammys.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

After cheering on Billie Eilish during her performance, Styles gave her an elbow bump in the crowd. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Credit: Anthony Pham via Getty

He also posed for this amazing pic.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

Credit: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty

Until next year, Harry!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan