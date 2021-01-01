The song is from the pop singer's second studio album, Fine Line

Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge Dance the Night Away in 'Treat People With Kindness' Music Video

On Friday morning, the 26-year-old singer kicked the new year into high gear and dropped the music video for his song "Treat People With Kindness," featuring Emmy award-winning actress, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Directed by Ben and Gabe Turner, the black-and-white video for the song off of Styles' second studio album, Fine Line, finds the pop crooner performing at a night club, where he invites Waller-Bridge, 35, to dance with him.

There, the pair dance on stage together in matching outfits before Styles falls into the Fleabag creator's arms at the end of the clip.

"I've got a good feeling / I'm just taking it all in," Styles sings on the uplifting track. "Floating up and dreaming / Dropping into the deep end / And if we're here long enough / They'll sing a song for us / And we'll belong."

Styles' companion Twitter account, HSHQ, previously announced that the song would be coming just two hours before its release.

Following the release of the video, fans of the former One Direction member shared their excitement and love of the clip on social media.

"HARRY YOU ALREADY SAVED 2021," one user wrote as another added, "i’ve said it before and i’ll say it again, harry styles is the absolute love of my life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"harry singing treat people with kindness while wearing a sparkly suit, doing a choreographed dance routine and being his quirky happy self is the best thing that’s happened to me, like ever," one other user wrote.

Another noted: "harry styles saves 2021 just a few hours in by dancing and telling people to treat each other with kindness."

RELATED VIDEO: Harry Styles Leaves Sweet Note for Fan After His Car Breaks Down Outside Her Home

On Twitter, director Gabe also shared his experience of working with Styles and revealed that the music video was shot ahead of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Shot this at the beginning of last year! Didn’t realize how lucky we were to experience this at the time," Gabe tweeted. "Harry & Phoebe - an absolute career highlight! Fitting that it goes out today hoping that in 2021 we can return to some kind of normal. #TPWK."

The release of the music video comes about after Styles celebrated the first anniversary of his sophomore album, which was released on Dec. 13, 2019.

The album, featuring hits such as "Watermelon Sugar," "Adore You" and "Golden," is up for a 2021 Grammy in the best pop vocal album category.