Harry Styles Performs One Direction's First Hit Song, Eight Years After Its Debut — Watch

Harry Styles will never forget his roots.

The 25-year-old singer wowed fans on Sunday while on the stage at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2019 in London, where he performed a surprise rendition of One Direction‘s breakout 2011 hit, “What Makes You Beautiful.”

Sporting a navy jumpsuit (open on top to show off the large butterfly tattoo across his lower torso) and with his fingernails painted pink and green, Styles danced across the stage while belting out a fresh version of the song and encouraging the audience to sing along.

Near the end of the performance — which included hints of surf rock and a rock-and-roll-packed conclusion — Styles broke into a solo dance performance at the front of the stage.

“Thank you, good night!” the singer said before exiting the stage following the last of his five-song set that also included solo hits like “Lights Up” and “Sign of the Times,” waving and blowing kisses to his fans.

Styles’ One Direction bandmate Liam Payne was also at the Jingle Bell Ball over the weekend, telling Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch earlier this week that it was the first time he’d reconnected with Styles in person in three years.

“We hadn’t seen each other for a long, long time,” said Payne, 26. “It was really nice. He’s still the same boy as when I left him, which is really sweet, but obviously just different with age and whatever else. But he’s such a lovely lad.”

After their success with “What Makes You Beautiful,” One Direction went on to release hit singles like “Best Song Ever,” “Story of My Life” and “Live While We’re Young.” After the departure of member Zayn Malik in March 2015, the group went on a hiatus to focus on solo projects.

After making a jab at his love life in his monologue during his recent Saturday Night Live debut hosting gig, Styles turned his attention toward One Direction.

“I love those guys, they are my brothers. Niall [Horan], Liam, Louis [Tomlinson],” he said, before playfully struggling to remember the fifth former bandmate Malik, 26.

“Ringo, yeah that’s it,” Styles joked, prompting plenty of laughter from the audience.

In support of his upcoming album Fine Line, out Friday, Styles is gearing up to hit the road for his global Love on Tour show . The tour kicks off in Birmingham, England, in April 2020, and wraps in October, in Bogota, Colombia.