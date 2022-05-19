Harry Styles Performs in the Rain as Fans Flood Rockefeller Center for Today Show Concert

Some fans camped out overnight to see Harry Styles perform in person on Today Thursday ahead of the release of his third studio album, Harry's House

A little rain won't damper Harry Styles' spirits — or his fans'!

Ahead of the release of his third solo studio album, Harry's House, the 28-year-old singer graced the Citi Concert Series stage on the Today show, performing live in New York City's Rockefeller Center, where some fans had camped out overnight to get a glimpse.

It was one of the biggest crowds that ever gathered for a concert performance, the Today anchors explained.

Rocking a striped jumpsuit with bell sleeves, Styles lit up the plaza with renditions of hits like "Watermelon Sugar" and "As It Was," leveraging his usual energy to match his fans' despite the downpour around them.

He also sang his new song "Boyfriends" for the first time on television, a tune he previously had premiered at Coachella. A rendition of his tune "Golden" aired later during Today with Hoda and Jenna.

Speaking with Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly before taking the stage, Styles said Harry's House is his "most personal record" and "most intimately made" project so far, the latter in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think it's the most free I've ever felt making music. It's the most proud [I've felt] of anything I've made," Styles added. "I'm really happy. It comes out at midnight. I hope you enjoy it."

Styles also discussed feeling fortunate for his career progression thus far — something he previously touched on during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, released Monday.

The Grammy winner recalled the bond he shared with his One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, saying, "I feel really lucky that we always had each other to be this unit that felt like you could keep each other in check and you could just have someone else who gets it."

"Because it's impossible to not, at times I think everyone experiences this, feel like, 'Oh, everyone else is on the other side of the glass and I'm on this side of the glass, and no one really gets it,' " explained Styles, who joined the group at 16 years old.

"And I think having that is kind of priceless. There is very much a respect between all of us, if we did something together," he added. "And that is something that you can't really undo. And you know, it's like a very deep love for each other, I think."

Besides readying himself for his album release and hitting the road for his Love on Tour, Styles is starring in girlfriend Olivia Wilde's upcoming film Don't Worry Darling.

He also found time to open up about tending to his mental health in his Better Homes & Gardens June cover story, explaining that he started therapy about five years ago after some coaxing.

"I thought it meant that you were broken," he explained. "I wanted to be the one who could say I didn't need it."

Alas, Styles said that meeting with a therapist has allowed him to "open up rooms" in himself he was unaware existed, and he can now feel things more honestly after "emotionally coast[ing]" through life before.