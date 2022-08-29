Harry Styles Pauses NYC Show After Fan Throws 'Cold' Chicken Nugget at Him: 'I Don't Eat Meat!'

The hilarious fan interaction occurred during one of Styles' 15 concerts at Madison Square Garden as part of his Love On Tour

By
Published on August 29, 2022 01:20 PM
COVENTRY, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Harry Styles performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Harry Styles. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Harry Styles doesn't want your chicken nuggets.

During the pop superstar's Love On Tour concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday, a fan threw a couple of chicken nuggets onstage — and according to fan videos on social media, Styles refused to eat them.

"Very interesting, very interesting approach," said the former One Direction member, 28, after spotting the fast food pieces on the floor. "Who threw the chicken nugget?"

Grinning through the interaction, a matching polka dot two-piece outfit-wearing Styles surveyed the stage and exclaimed, "There's another chicken nugget!"

The crowd began chanting, "Eat it!" — but Styles quickly shut down the request. "I don't eat chicken, sorry. I don't eat meat," he told the crowd before repeating the latter sentence in Italian.

Styles tossed the chicken nugget back into the crowd and continued, "Here you go. You can have your nugget back."

He then picked up the other nugget and said, "First of all, this is cold. And I'm assuming, very old."

After chuckling at more "Eat it!" chants from the audience, Styles asked the fan, "Would you like it back?" before flinging the nugget back into the crowd and saying, "Alright, here you go."

Harry Styles opening night at MSG
Harry Styles. Lloyd Wakefield

"Don't eat it," he urged the concertgoer. "Now it's on the floor. Don't go looking for it. We'll get you another nugget. Fear not, fear not."

During another one of Styles' Madison Square Garden concerts earlier this month, the singer-songwriter took a moment to wish his longtime pal James Corden a happy 44th birthday.

"There is a friend of mine tonight, it's his birthday, his name is James," Styles told the audience, as they erupted in cheers before breaking into an impromptu version of "Happy Birthday."

For Corden's part, he seemed moved by his buddy's grand gesture.

"I can't believe you did this H! It was the best part of my birthday. Thanks to everyone at MSG for joining in! ❤️❤️❤️" Corden captioned a video of the crowd serenading him.

Styles is currently in the midst of performing a total of 15 concerts at Madison Square Garden as part of his ongoing Love On Tour. After the NYC shows conclude on Sept. 21, the "As It Was" musician will play six concerts in Austin, Texas, followed by six concerts in Chicago.

His North American tour leg will then conclude with 15 shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, before the musician heads overseas to perform in Latin America, Oceania and Europe.

