Harry Styles Partners with Everytown for Upcoming Tour After Uvalde School Shooting

"I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America," Harry Styles wrote, announcing that he's partnering with Everytown for Gun Safety during his Love On Tour

Harry Styles is using his voice to stand against gun violence in America.

"Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas," Styles shared in a statement. "On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items."

The post also included a statistic from Everytown Research & Policy that reveals firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States. The organization details that 18,000 children aged 19 and younger are shot every year, and approximately 3 million are exposed to gun violence.

Styles is donating proceeds from the tour, along with matching contributions from Live Nation that equal more than $1 million, to Everytown. The news comes after all 42 shows sold out, including the 10 stops he added last week.

Just over a week prior to Tuesday's school shooting that killed 19 students and two adults, 10 Black people were also murdered in a grocery store shooting in Buffalo, New York.

The Texas shooter, who has been identified as Uvalde resident Salvador Ramos, 18, was found dead on the scene after abandoning his vehicle nearby and entering the school at around 11:30 a.m.

Before arriving at the school, Ramos shot his grandmother at her residence, and she was subsequently airlifted to a hospital.

A memorial is seen surrounding the Robb Elementary School sign following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School Credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The director of the Texas Department of Public Safety has since said that Chief of Police Pete Arredondo made the "wrong decision" in not confronting the shooter until more than 40 minutes after he entered the school.

"From the benefit of hindsight where I'm sitting now, of course, it was not the right decision," Col. Steven McCraw told reporters. "It was a wrong decision. There's no excuse for that. We believe there should have been an entry as soon as you can. When there's an active shooter, the rules change."

One police officer told PEOPLE that they stood outside the school for more than an hour, waiting for a signal to go in and neutralize the gunman.

"There was almost a mutiny," he said. "We were like, 'There's a f—ing gunman in the school, we hear gunshots, and we're just going to stand here with our thumbs up our asses?' We wanted to go in and save lives. It was the most frustrating situation of my entire career."