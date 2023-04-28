Harry Styles on a Possible One Direction Reunion: 'I Don't See Why We Wouldn't'

“I would never say never,” the singer and actor shared about a One Direction reunion on the final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden 

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 08:56 AM
The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, April 27, 2023, with guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell.
Harry Styles. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS

Harry Styles is open to the idea of a One Direction reunion.

While making an appearance on the final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Styles chatted about the idea as he, Will Ferrell and James Corden played one last round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."

"I feel it's not a yes or no question," said Styles, 29, on the recurring Late Late Show segment that gives guests the option of answering a probing question about their lives or eating a gross food concoction.

"I would never say never to that," he added. "If there was a time where we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, I don't see why we wouldn't."

"I take that as a yes!" Corden then exclaimed with a laugh.

During the interview, Styles also showed his Late Late Show tattoo, which he received during an appearance with One Direction in 2015.

"My favorite thing was probably the music video," shared the Don't Worry Darling actor. "I really liked dodgeball. I got hit in the nuts by Michelle Obama. And then my least favorite was when we did Crosswalk. I was so ill that day."

Later in the show, Styles told Corden he was "so incredibly proud" of him for everything he accomplished on the show, adding, "I'm so happy for you and I love you."

The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, April 27, 2023, with guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell.
James Corden and Harry Styles. Terence Patrick/CBS

Styles's thoughts on a reunion come after fellow member Louis Tomlinson opened up about One Direction's split — and the possibility of a reunion.

In an interview with The Times in February, the singer, 31, confessed that the band's 2015 breakup left him "mortified."

"I was absolutely gutted," he said. "I was a bit bitter, I suppose because it just felt like another loss to me. But I've a better understanding of things now, and there's not as much anger. It is what it is."

The band — made up of Tomlinson, Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne, — announced they were going on hiatus in August 2015. The following year, Tomlinson's mother Johannah Deakin died from leukemia at the age of 42. His 18-year-old sister Félicité then died two years later, after accidentally overdosing on cocaine, painkillers and an anxiety drug.

RELATED VIDEO: Harry Styles Drinks from a Shoe — a 'Shoey' — at Australia Concert: 'I Feel Like a Different Person'

Despite his feelings over the band's split, the British star said he'd still "be up" for a reunion with his bandmates, who were formed into a group during the 2010 series of The X Factor U.K.

"Getting back together at some point is hard to imagine right now," he continued to The Times. "But I'd be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn't have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I'd be up for that."

He added, "I do miss the boys and I do definitely miss being one of the five, but I like doing my own thing too. It was time."

