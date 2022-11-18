Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are 'Taking a Break' After Nearly 2 Years Together: Sources

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are hitting the brakes on their romance.

The "As It Was" singer, 28, and the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, are "taking a break" from their relationship after nearly two years together, multiple sources confirm exclusively to PEOPLE.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," says one source. "It's a very amicable decision."

Indeed, Wilde — along with her children, daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8 (she co-parents with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis) — were spotted dancing and singing along at Styles' Nov. 15 concert in Los Angeles.

"They're still very close friends," says the source of the pair. Adds a friend: "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

Styles, who is heading abroad for his Love on Tour shows, and Wilde were first linked in January 2021 after they were photographed holding hands while attending a friend's wedding.

Last month, Wilde was also spotted by fans cheering on Styles from the crowd at his Harryween concert in Los Angeles on Oct. 31. In late September, the two were photographed kissing on the street in New York City.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Over the course of their relationship, Wilde and Styles have had to endure drama surrounding the release of their film Don't Worry Darling, namely persistent claims that Wilde and the film's leading actress, Florence Pugh, were at odds.

"The public pressure on them has been difficult," says the friend. "They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship."

In September, 40 members of the crew and production team were moved to release a statement hitting back at the endless rumors.

"As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article," said the team, adding that Wilde was "an incredible leader and director."

The Booksmart director previously explained to Vanity Fair why she keeps details of her romance with Styles private: "I think once you crack open the window, you can't then be mad when mosquitos come in."

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde. getty (2)

Styles, meanwhile, told Rolling Stone in August that he also wanted to keep his personal life under wraps.

"I've never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively," he told the outlet. "There's always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn't going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way."

Though the actress and the Grammy-winning singer never confirmed their relationship, Wilde was often spotted in the crowd at Styles' Love on Tour shows, and was photographed on multiple occasions sporting his merchandise on coffee runs, including a Love on Tour T-shirt.

Olivia Wilde wore a Love on Tour T-shirt. The Image Direct

The two were seen kissing on a yacht in Monte Argentario, Italy in July 2021, and in November, eagle-eyed fans noticed Wilde wearing what appeared to be the same gold cross necklace Styles wore to the Grammys at a fashion show. They were also photographed in Italy together this past May.

In an interview with Vogue published in December 2021, Wilde did not address the former One Direction singer by name, but said she was "happier than I've ever been."

"It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative," she said. "But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about it. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love."