Olivia Wilde was recently spotted singing along to Styles' songs during a stop on his Love on Tour

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde 'Seem Very Serious and Happy' with Each Other, Says Source

After a quiet, romantic summer, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are back at work, yet still setting relationship goals.

On Saturday, the Booksmart director stepped out to support the "Watermelon Sugar" singer at the launch of his Love On Tour in Las Vegas.

Though the director is busy filming her upcoming movie Babylon with Brad Pitt, a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue — Wilde, 37, will "join him when she can," while Styles, 27, is on the road.

"They seem very serious and happy," the source adds.

Earlier this week, a concertgoer told E! News that Wilde was "so happy and dancing all night" at his concert.

"It was very cute. She was singing along to almost every song and having a good time with the people she was with," the eyewitness told the outlet.

Wilde was previously engaged to Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 4.

In January, PEOPLE confirmed the couple had begun dating after sparks flew on the set of their upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling. They've since grown close, attending a friend's wedding in the winter and vacationing in Italy in July.

Sources previously said Wilde struck up a close friendship with the One Direction alum last fall. As they spent time together on and off set, their friendship "quickly turned romantic" and "Their chemistry was very obvious," said an insider.

"Everyone saw it coming," the source added. "During breaks, he's hasn't been able to stay away and visited her trailer."

Wilde has also shared her admiration for Styles in the past. She commended the singer's approach to masculinity to Vogue.

"To me, he's very modern," said Wilde of Styles, "and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has — truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity — is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world."

"I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It's pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence," she added.