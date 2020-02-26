Harry Styles Reveals He's 'Okay' After Being Mugged at Knifepoint

During the end of his song “Fine Line” from his sophomore album of the same name, Harry Styles belts, “We’ll be alright,” and it looks as though the singer is reflecting those lyrics in his real life.

Stopping by the Today show on Wednesday morning, Styles, 26, took the stage to perform his hits “Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You” along with fan favorite song “Kiwi” from his debut LP.

Following his performance, Styles chatted with the Today hosts about his album before Carson Daly inquired about last week’s news that Styles was recently mugged at knifepoint.

Prefacing the question by saying that they didn’t need to get into any details, Daly asked Styles if he was all right, to which the former One Direction member responded, “I’m okay, yes. Thank you. Thanks for asking.”

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Styles was robbed while out in London on Feb. 14 when he was approached by a man with a knife who demanded cash.

A source told the Mirror Online, which first reported news of the mugging, that Styles “played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed to PEOPLE that “officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February” in the reported area.

They added that “the victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him,” and said that no arrests have been made, though the investigation is ongoing.

While gracing the Today stage, Styles also chatted with the hosts about touring, including plans to bring his “Love on Tour” spectacle back to New York during the Halloween weekend for a two night showcase that the “Lights Up” singer gleefully called “Harry-ween.”

“It’s going to be a fancy dress party,” he shared. “I am going to dress up.”

Host Hoda Kotb then transitioned the conversation and asked Styles about his friendship with fellow musician, Lizzo, whom Styles called “amazing.”

“I think she’s such a great artist. As a fan, what you want artists to be is themselves. And I think she’s someone who is just herself.”

He added, “She makes amazing music and it’s really feel good. And I think that’s what a lot of people need right now.”

Styles is set to embark on a lengthy world tour in April to promote his album, Fine Line.

The tour will kick off with several locations in the U.K., before extending across Europe and into Russia. At the end of June, Styles will hop across the pond for his U.S. and Canada locations, which will run from June 26 through Sept. 5. before Styles begins to wrap up his tour with three stops in Mexico at the start of October.

