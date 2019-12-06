Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne All Just Released New Music on Same Day

Image zoom Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock; Neil Mockford/GC Images; Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

A few former One Direction bandmates are evidently still in-sync, at least when it comes to scheduling new releases.

On Friday, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan each dropped new music, delighting steadfast Directioners with a surplus of their favorite boy-band vocals. While Styles and Horan both offered new singles, Payne unveiled his first solo album, titled with his initials, LP1.

“Blown away by this reaction already! Thanks to everyone that’s picked up the album so far, your support doesn’t go unnoticed 🙌🏼 #LP1,” Payne, 26, wrote on Instagram on Friday.

The 17-track debut album features songs like “Heart Meet Break,” “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Rude Hours,” while some of Payne’s previous hits, including “Strip That Down” and “Polaroid,” also find a home among the tracklist.

With his new song “Adore You,” Styles, 25, graced fans with the third entry from his upcoming album Fine Line, which is due out next Friday. The singer released singles “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Sugar” over the past few weeks.

Horan, 26, meanwhile, dropped “Put a Little Love on Me,” a new single, which he said is timed to launch today because it “deserves” to be out now. “Just wanted to release this song because I feel like it deserves to be released and I want you to have it now. please enjoy xx,” he wrote on Twitter.

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson — the other two performers to round out the once world-dominating boy band — missed the new music memo, however. Malik, 26, most recently released “Flames,” a collaboration with R3HAB and Jungleboi on Nov. 15, and Tomlinson, 27, has an album, named Walls, slated for a January 2020 launch.

On Twitter, Tomlinson showed support for Payne’s first solo album offering, writing ahead of the release, “MASSIVE shout out to Liam for his debut album out tomorrow. Congrats mate. Cant wait to hear!”

Thanking his former bandmate, Payne posted an archival photo of the two of them, captioning the image with a message saying he is “so overjoyed … watching us all do so well.”

Horan described his own new single as one of his favorites that he’s ever written, telling fans on Instagram that it’s “very special” to him.

“Put a little love on me / When the lights come up and there’s no shadows dancing / I look around as my heart is collapsing / ‘Cause you’re the only one I need,” he croons on the song’s chorus.

“Adore You,” which sees Styles profess to a love interest that he’d “walk through fire for you,” came accompanied with a seven-minute cinematic music video that places the star — who turned down a role in Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid film — with a fish costar that grows larger than life.

In his September Rolling Stone cover story — during which he said the upcoming album is “all about having sex and feeling sad” — Styles said he wouldn’t take a One Direction reunion off the table, provided the circumstances were right.

“I don’t think I’d ever say I’d never do it again, because I don’t feel that way,” he said of the group, which announced an “extended hiatus” back in 2015. “If there’s a time when we all really want to do it, that’s the only time for us to do it, because I don’t think it should be about anything else other than the fact that we’re all like, ‘Hey, this was really fun. We should do this again.’”

Styles added: “I think even in the disagreements, there’s always a mutual respect for each other — we did this really cool thing together, and we’ll always have that. It’s too important to me to ever be like, ‘Oh, that’s done.’ But if it happens, it will happen for the right reasons.”