Harry Styles Must Take Part in New Zealand Census Because His Concert Falls on the Day It's Taken

The census revealed on Twitter that “tourists, visitors and former members of One Direction” are required to fill out their details

By
Published on February 24, 2023 12:52 PM
Harry Styles, grammys
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

There's a Fine Line between living in New Zealand and touring New Zealand — but Harry Styles is still legally required to fill out the country's census.

Those who are in New Zealand when the census is taken every five years are required to take part, and as a spokesperson for the census team told The Guardian, that includes Styles, 29.

The musician will be performing in Auckland on March 7 as part of his Love On Tour string of shows, and as a result, Styles has to complete the census "One Way or Another."

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)
Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

The Aukland performance marks Styles' only show in the country, and as The Guardian reports, anyone who fails to participate or doesn't properly complete their census could face fines up to NZ $2,000 — or around $1,250 USD.

"Everyone who is in Aotearoa New Zealand on census night (Tuesday 7 March), needs to be counted in the census," the official Twitter account for the 2023 Census shared on Thursday. "This includes tourists, visitors, and former members of One Direction." The account shared the news alongside an "artist's impression" of Styles filling out his census, as the photo was "lovingly rendered in fuchsia in Microsoft Paint."

The census will ask Styles to answer questions about his smoking habits, income, household, and gender and sexual identity — all of which will be confidential. The first New Zealand census was taken in 1851, with a new one every five years since 1877 despite three census cancellations along the way.

Harry Styles accepts the Album Of The Year award for “Harry's House” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Styles. Kevin Winter/Getty

While Styles will be kicking it in New Zealand and likely filling out a census, his former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson is opening up about the band's 2015 hiatus. In a new interview with The Times on Thursday, Tomlinson, 31, shared that the split left him "mortified."

"When One Direction split up, I was mortified, I was absolutely gutted," he said. "I was a bit bitter, I suppose because it just felt like another loss to me. But I've a better understanding of things now, and there's not as much anger. It is what it is."

The band — made up of Tomlinson, Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne — announced they were going on hiatus in August 2015, and Tomlinson shared in the new chat that he'd now "be up" for a reunion some day.

"Getting back together at some point is hard to imagine right now," he continued to The Times. "But I'd be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn't have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I'd be up for that."

He added, "I do miss the boys and I do definitely miss being one of the five, but I like doing my own thing too. It was time."

