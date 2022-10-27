Harry Styles Is a Singing Squid in Cheeky 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant' Music Video

Harry Styles' "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" is the opening track off his hit album Harry's House

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

Published on October 27, 2022 02:55 PM

Dinner's on Harry Styles — er, dinner is Harry Styles in the star's new music video for "Music for a Sushi Restaurant."

The singer, 28, premiered the video for the fan-favorite Harry's House opener on Thursday, and got into character as a half-man, half-squid creature for the occasion.

In the video, a group of restaurant workers stumble upon a dazed, confused and heavily bearded Styles, who appears to have washed ashore from the depths of the ocean.

He's dragged into a truck and taken to Gill's Lounge, where we see the Don't Worry Darling star looking rightfully afraid as the staffers prepare various seafood. Just as he's about to be put on the menu, though, Styles begins to sing, and soon, he becomes Gill's main attraction.

With his mangy beard gone and the workers now at his beck and call, Styles is something of a diva, lazing away beneath an eye mask as the employees scrub him clean.

Harry Styles Turns into a Squidman in 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant' Video
Courtesy Columbia Records

With its new live show, Gill's draws a big crowd, who are all on hand to see Styles' performance, which takes place perched upon a rock à la The Little Mermaid.

When his voice begins to waver and crack during the show, though, Styles' lush new gig comes crashing down, and the workers begin sharpening their knives once more. Styles soon disappears, and Gill's becomes Gill's Sushi. (For what it's worth, the "As It Was" singer told Vogue in 2020 that he's a pescatarian.)

The music video, which was shot in Brooklyn in September, was directed by Aube Perrie, who also helmed the video for Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot S—."

Styles, who is currently in Los Angeles for Love on Tour, became the first male artist to ever have three songs in the Top 10 at once when "Music for a Sushi Restaurant," "As It Was" and "Late Night Talking" all saw success.

"Music" was previously used in an Apple AirPods commercial, for which Styles donated his artist fee to the International Rescue Committee.

