Harry Styles' Mom on the Star Raiding the Fridge When He's Home and How He's Still the 'Same'

Harry Styles' mom Anne Twist is giving fans rare insight into the British superstar's "normal" life.

Over the weekend, Twist spoke to The Daily Mail about Styles' life outside of stardom and revealed that despite his major success, he's still remained true to himself.

"He's just the same as he has always been," she told the outlet of the star, 29. "As a very little boy, he was very much like he is now, just a smaller version."

She even said that when the "As It Was" singer returns to his family home, he walks in and will "open the fridge" immediately. Their family, including daughter Gemma, 32, is "close" despite the distance, Twist added.

Twist also weighed in on his musical talents.

"Music-wise, I think it's because he's very authentic to himself. He takes his influences from what he feels, what he's listened to, what he likes," she said. "He's not thinking, 'Right, I need to make this song for this particular demographic.' He does what feels right to him – and it seems to be universally appreciated."

Ultimately, she's proud of both of her kids.

"I'm very proud of both Harry and his older sister Gemma and the adults they've become," she said. "They're both really hard-working, they've got good morals and they're really kind people."

"I know it sounds like a dreadful cliche but as long as they're happy, that's the most important thing," Twist concluded.

Twist shared a rare family photo in December when Styles returned home for the holidays.

RELATED VIDEO: Harry Styles Pauses NYC Show After Fan Throws 'Cold' Chicken Nugget at Him

Her Instagram post featured photos of a cozy fireplace accompanied by festive decor, a candlelit holiday dinner spread, a selfie with her loved ones hanging outdoors and their tinsel-adorned Christmas tree. "Christmas 2022 🥰🎄❤️," she captioned the photos.

The "Daylight" singer and his mom seem to have a tight-knit relationship. In September, Twist defended her son from critics of his performance in the film Don't Worry Darling via her Instagram Story.

"If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all," she wrote at the time. "I'm astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest. I enjoyed a film. If it's not your cup of tea don't go..."

"If you don't like me .. please don't follow me. Simple," Twist concluded.