Harry Styles' Mom on the Star Raiding the Fridge When He's Home and How He's Still the 'Same'

In December, Anne Twist shared a rare photo of the family when Styles returned home for the holidays

By
Published on April 10, 2023 04:45 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoIXKRXNr0y/?hl=en. Anne Twist/Instagram
Photo: Anne Twist/Instagram

Harry Styles' mom Anne Twist is giving fans rare insight into the British superstar's "normal" life.

Over the weekend, Twist spoke to The Daily Mail about Styles' life outside of stardom and revealed that despite his major success, he's still remained true to himself.

"He's just the same as he has always been," she told the outlet of the star, 29. "As a very little boy, he was very much like he is now, just a smaller version."

She even said that when the "As It Was" singer returns to his family home, he walks in and will "open the fridge" immediately. Their family, including daughter Gemma, 32, is "close" despite the distance, Twist added.

Twist also weighed in on his musical talents.

"Music-wise, I think it's because he's very authentic to himself. He takes his influences from what he feels, what he's listened to, what he likes," she said. "He's not thinking, 'Right, I need to make this song for this particular demographic.' He does what feels right to him – and it seems to be universally appreciated."

Ultimately, she's proud of both of her kids.

"I'm very proud of both Harry and his older sister Gemma and the adults they've become," she said. "They're both really hard-working, they've got good morals and they're really kind people."

"I know it sounds like a dreadful cliche but as long as they're happy, that's the most important thing," Twist concluded.

Twist shared a rare family photo in December when Styles returned home for the holidays.

RELATED VIDEO: Harry Styles Pauses NYC Show After Fan Throws 'Cold' Chicken Nugget at Him

Her Instagram post featured photos of a cozy fireplace accompanied by festive decor, a candlelit holiday dinner spread, a selfie with her loved ones hanging outdoors and their tinsel-adorned Christmas tree. "Christmas 2022 🥰🎄❤️," she captioned the photos.

The "Daylight" singer and his mom seem to have a tight-knit relationship. In September, Twist defended her son from critics of his performance in the film Don't Worry Darling via her Instagram Story.

"If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all," she wrote at the time. "I'm astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest. I enjoyed a film. If it's not your cup of tea don't go..."

"If you don't like me .. please don't follow me. Simple," Twist concluded.

Related Articles
Harry Styles Spends Christmas with His Mom, Sister and Sister’s BF in England
Harry Styles Celebrates Christmas with Mom Anne, Sister Gemma and Her Boyfriend at Home in London
Scott Swift, singer Taylor Swift and Andrea Swift attend the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada
All About Taylor Swift's Parents, Scott and Andrea Swift
Luciana Barroso, Gia Damon, Stella Damon, Isabella Damon, and Matt Damon arrive for Amazon Studios' World Premiere Of "AIR" held at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Matt Damon's Kids: Everything He's Said About Parenting 4 Daughters
Zooey Deschanel attends the premiere of Focus Features' "Emma." at DGA Theater on February 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Zooey Deschanel's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Susana Gomez, left, and Maluma attend the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, in Miami Beach, Fla 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival - Day 3, Miami Beach, United States - 26 Feb 2023
Who Is Maluma's Girlfriend? All About Susana Gomez
Eve and Maximillion Cooper attend Fashion For Relief London 2019 at The British Museum on September 14, 2019 in London, England
Eve and Maximillion Cooper's Relationship Timeline
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' Relationship (Turned Friendship!) Timeline
Meghan Trainor's Brothers
All About Meghan Trainor's Brothers
Kendall Jenner attends the Tiffany & Co. Flagship Store Launch on April 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia
Kendall Jenner's Dating History: From Harry Styles to Bad Bunny
Gwen and Blake
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna baby
All About Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy
Harry Styles' Mom Responds to 'Don't Worry Darling' Critics: 'If It's Not Your Cup of Tea Don't Go'
Harry Styles' Mom Responds to 'Don't Worry Darling' Haters: 'If It's Not Your Cup of Tea Don't Go'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
A Complete Timeline of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Exit from Royal Life
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
Niall Horan, Harry Styles Grammys, Liam Payne
Harry Styles' One Direction Bandmates Niall Horan and Liam Payne Congratulate Him on Grammys Wins
Harry Styles
Harry Styles' Dating History: From Kendall Jenner to Olivia Wilde