Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown Dance and Sing-Along at Ariana Grande Concert in London

Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown were spotted breaking out some dance moves during Ariana Grande’s concert at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

The stars were spotted by fans who attended Grande’s first London show on the Sweetener tour.

“HARRY STYLES IS LITERALLY 5 METRES AWAY FROM ME,” a Twitter user wrote, later sharing photos and videos of Styles and Brown chatting and dancing at the concert.

While Grande performed her hit “Dangerous Woman” both Styles and Brown started dancing with each other.

Enjoy this video of Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown dancing pic.twitter.com/KmJExYL7ZS — Rosie; (@rosiexwh) August 17, 2019

Harry Styles dancing to break free pic.twitter.com/PIg6WdRYeq — Rosie; (@rosiexwh) August 17, 2019

Harry? with Millie Bobby Brown? at Ariana Grande's concert? This just added 10 years to my life. pic.twitter.com/Ja2rOrTMzI — 𝐘𝐚𝐪𝐞𝐞𝐧 ◟̽◞̽ (@KissyOopsy) August 17, 2019

“Enjoy this video of Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown dancing,” the same Twitter user shared. In another video the user captured, the pair could be seen speaking to one another during a different song.

The former One Direction band member’s outing comes just days after it was reported he turned down the role of Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, despite being in talks for over a month.

“While he is a fan of the project, he has respectfully declined the offer,” a source close to the film told PEOPLE last week.

Disney has not commented on who is being considered to play the handsome prince.

News that Styles may be appearing as Ariel’s love interest initially surfaced in July, shortly after R&B singer Halle Bailey, 19, was officially cast as the leading mermaid.

The role of Prince Eric would have been Styles’ second major acting gig.

His debut role came in 2017’s Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan’s epic WWII thriller. The performer had a bulk of the lines in the otherwise dialogue-light film, which also starred Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, and Fionn Whitehead.

He also recently screen-tested for the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic, but the singer lost out on the role to Austin Butler.