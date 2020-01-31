Harry Styles and Lizzo Surprise Fans in Miami with a Choreographed Performance of ‘Juice’

Harry Styles is serving fans another epic rendition of Lizzo‘s hit song “Juice” — this time dueting with the hip hop artist, herself.

On Thursday, the “Lights Up” singer joined Lizzo on the stage during a SiriusXM and Pandora Super Bowl Opening Drive Super Concert Series performance in Miami for a special collaboration of the pop song.

As the artists belted out the track, both Styles and Lizzo showed off their choreographed dance moves, swaying side to side together and dipping across the stage.

While their moves were in sync, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 25, and the rapper, 31, sported vastly different looks.

The former One Direction member dressed in a white button-down topped with a cropped, striped sweater vest while Lizzo opted for a glittery denim leotard.

The free event for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners happened at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater, and was broadcast live on SiriusXM’s The Heat.

Fans have been waiting for a Lizzo-Styles collaboration since the “Truth Hurts” singer last teased the idea after Styles covered “Juice” in December 2019 in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

“You know what this means right….?” Lizzo wrote on Twitter along with a clip of Styles’ cover of the song.

During the “Sign of the Times” crooner’s first performance, he sported a white t-shirt with his name inside an outline of a heart, paired with suspenders and brown trousers as he sang the lyrics to the popular track.

Styles made a few minor alterations to the song, like changing the word “bitch” to “Mitch,” referencing his guitarist, Mitch Rowland, as pointed out by Rolling Stone.

Lizzo first took note of Styles’ cover on her Instagram Story, sharing the clip and writing, “This is so cute @harrystyles ily.”

The duo’s Miami performance kicks off an exciting week of concerts leading up to Super Bowl LIV Sunday.

On Friday, Styles is set to perform at Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar, an epic concert event inspired by the newly redesigned Pepsi Zero Sugar matte black cans and tabs.

Lizzo is also expected to join the concert as a special guest.

“I can’t wait to hit the Pepsi stage, perform and party with Harry and Mark! Let’s go Miami!” Lizzo said in a press release.

For the party, the custom-built venue will be filled with neon lights, LED walls and mirrors with projection mapping. “We want to give fans in Miami a night they will never forget, so we are building a bold, fully-immersive event on an island that will be unlike any other experience,” said Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Pepsi.