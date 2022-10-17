Harry Styles and Lizzo Reunite Backstage at His Final Chicago Show

Name a better duo than Harry Styles and Lizzo — we'll wait.

On Saturday night, Lizzo made it to Styles' final show in Chicago during his Love On Tour and hung out backstage.

"Anyways… I had so much fun w Harry yesterday," the 34-year-old "Truth Hurts" singer wrote on Twitter alongside a photo high-fiving the Harrys House singer.

Their reunion came at the tail end of Styles' six-night residency at the United Center, while Lizzo performed at the venue on Sunday for her world tour.

The duo's relationship dates back to 2019 when the "Late Night Talking" singer, 28, covered Lizzo's song "Juice" during a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session.

"I just think she's amazing. She's one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She's exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves," Styles said at the time.

Lizzo and Harry Styles. Lizzo/Twitter

Meanwhile, in April, Styles brought out Lizzo during his weekend two set at Coachella music festival.

Lizzo joined Styles onstage to perform Gloria Gaynor's beloved classic "I Will Survive," before she and Styles also took part in another duet of One Direction's 2011 hit, "What Makes You Beautiful."

Lizzo and Harry Styles. Coachella

For their joint performances, which took place in Indio, California, the pair coordinated in complementing pink outfits — as well as large feathered jackets — while they belted each tune.

Earlier this month, Styles rescheduled the first show of the Chicago stint "out of an abundance of caution," according to a tweet from the venue.

The United Center in Chicago continued, "Tonight's Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness."

Prior to Chicago, the most recent stop on the singer's tour was in Austin, Texas. During one of the shows at the Moody Center, the former One Direction member spotted a young girl in the crowd holding a sign that read, "SKIPPED DAYCARE TO BE HERE." He shared a sweet moment with the audience member, who was attending her first concert.

Upon reading the sign, according to footage from the concert posted to TikTok, Styles said to the young fan, "Hello! Are you having a good time?" He gave a thumbs-up gesture to the fan, who seemingly responded with one of her own, as the "As It Was" singer exclaimed, "Look at that tiny thumb!"

Next, the "Daylight" singer will play 14 shows in Inglewood, California.