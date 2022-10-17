Harry Styles and Lizzo Reunite Backstage at His Final Chicago Show: 'So Much Fun'

In April, Styles brought out Lizzo during his set on the second weekend of Coachella music festival

By
Published on October 17, 2022 05:20 PM
Harry Styles and Lizzo Reunite Backstage at His Final Chicago Show
Lizzo and Harry Styles. Photo: Lizzo/Twitter

Name a better duo than Harry Styles and Lizzo — we'll wait.

On Saturday night, Lizzo made it to Styles' final show in Chicago during his Love On Tour and hung out backstage.

"Anyways… I had so much fun w Harry yesterday," the 34-year-old "Truth Hurts" singer wrote on Twitter alongside a photo high-fiving the Harrys House singer.

Their reunion came at the tail end of Styles' six-night residency at the United Center, while Lizzo performed at the venue on Sunday for her world tour.

The duo's relationship dates back to 2019 when the "Late Night Talking" singer, 28, covered Lizzo's song "Juice" during a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session.

"I just think she's amazing. She's one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She's exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves," Styles said at the time.

Harry Styles and Lizzo Reunite Backstage at His Final Chicago Show
Lizzo and Harry Styles. Lizzo/Twitter

Meanwhile, in April, Styles brought out Lizzo during his weekend two set at Coachella music festival.

Lizzo joined Styles onstage to perform Gloria Gaynor's beloved classic "I Will Survive," before she and Styles also took part in another duet of One Direction's 2011 hit, "What Makes You Beautiful."

Harry Styles Brings Out Lizzo to Perform One Direction Hit During Coachella Weekend 2
Lizzo and Harry Styles. Coachella

For their joint performances, which took place in Indio, California, the pair coordinated in complementing pink outfits — as well as large feathered jackets — while they belted each tune.

Earlier this month, Styles rescheduled the first show of the Chicago stint "out of an abundance of caution," according to a tweet from the venue.

The United Center in Chicago continued, "Tonight's Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness."

RELATED VIDEO: Harry Styles Honored with Banner at MSG After Wrapping 15-Date Residency: 'That's Insane'

Prior to Chicago, the most recent stop on the singer's tour was in Austin, Texas. During one of the shows at the Moody Center, the former One Direction member spotted a young girl in the crowd holding a sign that read, "SKIPPED DAYCARE TO BE HERE." He shared a sweet moment with the audience member, who was attending her first concert.

Upon reading the sign, according to footage from the concert posted to TikTok, Styles said to the young fan, "Hello! Are you having a good time?" He gave a thumbs-up gesture to the fan, who seemingly responded with one of her own, as the "As It Was" singer exclaimed, "Look at that tiny thumb!"

Next, the "Daylight" singer will play 14 shows in Inglewood, California.

Related Articles
Harry Styles performs on stage during day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Harry Styles Postpones First Chicago Show Due to Illness Amongst the Band and Crew
COVENTRY, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Harry Styles performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Watch Harry Styles Chat with Young Fan Attending Her First Concert: 'Much Better Than Daycare!'
James corden, harry styles, louis tomlinson
James Corden Reveals How Louis Tomlinson's Mom Helped Introduce Him to Friend Harry Styles
Harry Styles and Beto O’Rourke
Harry Styles Endorses Beto O'Rourke During Austin Concert: 'Just a Lovely, Lovely Man'
Dwayne Johnson The Rock
The Rock Brings Black Adam to N.Y.C., Plus Jeremy Strong & Anne Hathaway, JoJo Siwa and More
COVENTRY, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Harry Styles performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Harry Styles Breaks Records with the No. 1 Song and No. 1 Movie at the Box Office
harry styles
Harry Styles Honored with Banner at MSG After Wrapping 15-Date Residency: 'That's Insane'
Card Placeholder Image
Harry Styles Pauses NYC Show After Fan Throws 'Cold' Chicken Nugget at Him: 'I Don't Eat Meat!'
Harry styles and Olivia Wilde go for a date night in New York City at RubiRosa Pizza Bar
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Leave N.Y.C. Restaurant Together Ahead of Singer's 15 Nights at MSG
Olivia Rodrigo and Billy Joel perform "Deja Vu" and "Uptown Girl" onstage at Madison Square Garden
Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Fans at Billy Joel's Madison Square Garden Concert: 'Biggest Honor Ever'
Harry Styles Sends Lizzo Flowers After 'About Damn Time' Snatches His No. 1 Spot
Harry Styles Sends Lizzo Flowers After 'About Damn Time' Snatches His No. 1 Spot
James Corden attends the FYC event for CBS' "The Late Late Show With James Corden; Harry Styles visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show'
Harry Styles Leads Madison Square Garden in 'Happy Birthday' Singalong to James Corden — Watch
Harry Styles Brings Out Lizzo to Perform One Direction Hit During Coachella Weekend 2
Harry Styles Brings Out Lizzo to Perform One Direction Hit During Coachella Weekend 2
Lizzo, Harry Styles
Lizzo Praises Harry Styles During IG Livestream, Says 'He Put the Whole Harrussy' into 'Harry's House' Album
Lizzo
Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Anitta accepts the Best Latin award for 'Envolver' onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
MTV VMAs 2022: See the Complete Winners List