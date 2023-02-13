Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi Share Kiss on Lips at 2023 BRIT Awards

Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi are puckering up!

On Saturday, Styles, 29, celebrated winning four BRIT Awards at the 2023 ceremony by sharing a brief off-stage kiss with the "Someone You Loved" singer.

In an Instagram video shared by BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James, Styles can be seen walking off stage after winning song of the year for "As It Was" and pointing at Capaldi, 26, at his table.

Capaldi then points back and the pair begin to walk towards one another before Capaldi grabs Styles' face and plants a kiss on his lips.

Guests on the tables surrounding the duo can be heard clapping and cheering at the moment as the pair share a long embrace and continue to chat before returning to their own tables.

"I just kissed Harry Styles on the lips. I'm fully erect," Capaldi can be jokingly heard saying as he sits down.

Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles. Lewis Capaldi Instagram

Before they locked lips at the London awards ceremony, Styles also thanked the Scottish singer in his acceptance speech.

"This album and this song was the most fun I've had making music," Styles told the 20,000-strong crowd at the O2 Arena. "Thank you to everyone who listened and thank you Lewis!" he added about Capaldi, who was also nominated for song of the year for "Forget Me".

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Styles enjoyed a big night at the BRIT awards, also winning best pop/r&b act, artist of the year and album of the year following his two 2023 Grammy Awards wins.

Capaldi wasn't the only person he shared the love with, as the British star also enjoyed a sweet bromance with actor Stanley Tucci.

The "Golden" singer embraced the Hunger Games and Devil Wears Prada star while collecting his award for best album, with the pair whispering jokes into each other's ears and smiling in front of fans.

Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles. JMEnternational/Getty Images

"There's literally no one I love more in the world than Stanley Tucci, so this means so much," Styles said after Tucci, 62, presented him with the award for Harry's House.

The star also paid tribute to his former One Direction bandmates — Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik — during his acceptance speech for artist of the year.

"I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn't be here without you. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn't be here without you either. Thank you so much," Styles said.