"I'm devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting soon," Harry Styles wrote to the fan who wasn't home for the random encounter

Harry Styles Leaves Sweet Note for Fan After His Car Breaks Down Outside Her Home

Harry Styles is showing his appreciation to one of his longtime fans with a personal gesture.

On Tuesday, a fan by the name of Theadora shared that Styles had left a sweet note for her after his car broke down and the singer hung out at her house while it was being repaired.

According to Theadora, who shared documentation of the once-in-a-lifetime encounter with the former One Direction member on social media, Styles, 26, had car troubles outside her home — while she was away! Her dad's friend then let the artist hang out inside their house while they fixed his car.

"Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea," read the handwritten letter from Styles. "I'm devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry."

"P.S. I fed the fish," he added, with one photograph showing the "Adore You" singer sprinkling fish food into a tank in their home. He also left another note that read: "Tell your dad to get in touch and I'll see you at a show."

The musician also had a little fun personalizing a copy of his Fine Line record for his fan, marking up his face on the album cover to add a mask.

"Theadora, Sending you all my love. I'm so sorry we missed each other. Until next time, Harry," he wrote on the album.

Fans on social media freaked out over the random run-in, joking about the circumstances — and hoping a similar situation happens to them, but when they are there to witness.

"Little reminder to always keep your house/bedroom clean in case harry styles car breaks down and he has to come in for some tea," wrote one Twitter user, as another tweeted: "Imagine being quarantined since March and you run to the grocery store and miss Harry Styles? I don't even have the WORDS."

"How's Theodora doin' now? her fish met the beautiful HARRY STYLES and she didn't. I'LL SAY IT AGAIN THAT FISH IS SO LUCKY. If it was me, I'd freakin cry," said another fan.

On Monday, Styles released the music video for "Golden," which was shot in Italy amid the pandemic and features the singer running, driving and swimming throughout the Amalfi Coast.