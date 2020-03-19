Harry Styles Learning Italian and Sign Language in Quarantine — and Pampering with Face Masks!

Harry Styles fans can breathe easy: while the former One Direction star is currently in quarantine, he’s still “very well thanks.”

The “Adore You” singer has also been putting his time to good use by developing a host of new skills — while cramming in some much-needed pampering too.

“It’s a little difficult but it’s all right — I’m lucky I’m with friends in our little safe self-isolation pod,” Styles told BBC radio 1Xtra Residency on Wednesday. “It’s a very strange time but we’re just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks — you know, the classic quarantine stuff!”

He continued, “Now is the perfect time to learn a new skill and try a new hobby or something, right? We have nothing but time. I was learning Italian and doing some sign language classes.”

Styles — who recently appeared in London magazine Beauty Papers wearing fishnets and Gucci loafers — also told BBC DJ Fenn O’Meally that he’s spending his indoor time reading and “checking on people.”

As for his perfect quarantine track of choice? Styles selected “Blue World” by Mac Miller.

“That’s probably a good one for right now,” the two-time Grammy winner told O’Meally, adding that “Cannock Chase” by Labi Siffre is also “a good quarantine song.”

“I was also listening to “Everyone Loves the Sunshine” by Roy Ayers — always a good one for any positive feeling,” he added.

Styles isn’t the only former One Direction star to be affected by the coronavirus. On Monday bandmate Louis Tomlinson canceled tour dates in the UK and Europe because of the pandemic — with those in the UK rescheduled to August.

“I know it’s difficult given the situation but stay positive and most importantly stay safe!” the Back to You singer posted on Twitter.

Bandmate Niall Horan has also been tied up of late: the Irish singer recently released his second album, Heartbreak Weather, last week — three years after the release of his first solo LP, Flicker.

“To me, it sounds quite young and a touch naïve to that type of song,” Horan told The Rebecca Judd Show on Apple Music, about how his old album sounds to him now. “Yeah, just sounded a little bit naïve and I feel like it’s what I’ve learned in the last three years, just to really demonstrate or try and get into different levels of production and stuff because I feel like it was a little bit basic.”

