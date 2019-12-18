Harry Styles Says He and Ex-Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Have 'Been Friends' for 'Several Years'

There’s no bad blood between Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner!

During a Wednesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 25-year-old singer chatted with the host about his new album Fine Line and assured her that things are smooth between himself and his supermodel ex.

“You and Kendall are really good friends now, right?” Ellen DeGeneres asked Styles of Jenner, 24, whom he was first linked to in 2013 following his split from Taylor Swift.

“Yeah, we’ve been friends for a while now, yeah, for like several years,” he said.

“That’s sweet that y’all are still really good friends,” said DeGeneres, 61, leading her guest to respond with a laugh, “Yeah. Yeah, I think so, yeah. Right? … Okay!”

“Word on the street is that this album is all about a breakup from someone,” the host told the One Direction singer, holding up a copy.

“Okay,” Styles said nonchalantly, nodding and resting his face in the palm of his hand, which elicited laughter from the audience.

“So the question is: Is it?” DeGeneres asked.

“I definitely write from personal experience. I think a lot of people do. I think if you want your songs to be honest and connect with people, it’s usually from writing honestly,” Styles said. “It’s definitely about … what I was going through at the time. And that’s both good and bad.”

“I think the thing with this album, for me, was while I was making it, the times when I was sad were probably some of the saddest times in my life, but then at the same time, the times when I was happy were some of the best times I’ve ever had in my life,” he continued. “So it’s both — it’s a fine line.”

Styles and Jenner both appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden last week, where they asked each other questions during a nail-biting game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.”

When it came time for the “Lights Up” singer‘s first question, the audience roared over the awkward position it put him in: tell his former flame she inspired his music or eat a plate of cod sperm.

“Which songs on your last album were about me?” Jenner said, cheering along with the audience after reading off the random card.

Without comment, Styles tucked a napkin in his collar and grabbed some utensils to dig into the cod sperm rather than answer the question. Hesitant after examining the dish, the singer said, “So I’d say track uh, um … ” before continuing to pick at his plate, preparing himself to go through with it.

Eventually he did, but couldn’t resist spitting out the chewed contents into a designated waste bin and swishing some water around in his mouth. “It really carries an aftertaste,” he said with a laugh.