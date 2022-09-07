Harry Styles Jokes During His Concert That He Went to 'Venice to Spit on Chris Pine'

Chris Pine’s rep previously shut down the speculation that Harry Styles spit on the actor at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Don't Worry Darling, calling the rumor "ridiculous"

By
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia

Michael Gioia is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE Digital, where he helps assign, edit, and write news stories across verticals. He has held previous editor positions at Us Weekly, OK!, and Star magazines as well as Playbill, where he spearheaded the publication's features department and wrote about theater for close to seven years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2022 10:42 PM
Chris Pine attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images); Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty; Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Harry Styles is making light of a spit-ty situation.

At the "As it Was" singer's Madison Square Garden concert Wednesday night, Styles joked about the viral video footage dividing the internet following Don't Worry Darling's Venice Film Festival premiere: did he or did he not spit on costar Chris Pine? (Pine's rep previously told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement that the idea of Styles spitting on Pine was "ridiculous.")

During Styles' concert set, the singer and actor, 28, joked that he went "very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine," according to multiple fan videos. After the remark, the crowd erupted in applause.

Shortly following Monday's Don't Worry Darling premiere, internet users ran with the idea that Styles spit on costar Pine when he bent down to take his seat next to the actor, 42.

Pine was notably seated to the left of the movie's director, Styles' girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Olivia Wilde, <a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-pine/" data-inlink="true">Chris Pine</a>, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attend the Campari Passion For Film 2022 Award during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

As the "Watermelon Sugar" singer made his way over to Pine, his lips can be seen moving before Pine quickly looks down and stops clapping — which some believed was him acknowledging that the singer had just spit.

On Tuesday, Pine's rep told PEOPLE: "This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation."

"Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine," the rep continued. "There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

RELATED VIDEO: Florence Pugh at the Don't Worry Darling Venice International Film Festival Premiere

Over the past several weeks, the movie — starring Styles and Florence Pugh, 26, as a 1950s California couple living in a strange planned suburban community — has been in the headlines for behind-the-scenes turmoil.

Director and costar Wilde said in a recent Variety interview that she fired original star Shia LaBeouf, who was to play Styles' role. However, LaBeouf shot back in an email to Variety, saying he "quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The same month, Wilde and Pugh also gave interviews in which they contradicted each other on the importance of Don't Worry Darling's sex scenes. Early reviews for the movie are mixed, with many praising Pugh's performance.

Don't Worry Darling opens in theaters Sept. 23.

Related Articles
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: Chris Pine attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images); VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Chris Pine's Rep Responds to 'Ridiculous' Claim That Harry Styles Spit on Him: 'Complete Fabrication'
Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attends the Campari Passion For Film 2022 Award during the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Did Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine? Internet Dissects Viral Moment from 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Controversy Around Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' Is 'Tough to Navigate with a Smile' (Source)
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Florence Pugh Congratulates 'Everyone Standing on That Carpet' After 'Don't Worry Darling' Venice Premiere
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
Shia LaBeouf, Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh
Olivia Wilde Dismisses 'Endless Tabloid Gossip' and Avoids Shia LaBeouf Question at Press Conference
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet
Olivia Wilde Joined by Florence Pugh on Red Carpet Hours After Facing Question About 'Falling Out' Rumor
: Florence Pugh attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Florence Pugh's Stylist Seems to Wink at 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama with 'Miss Flo' Instagram Caption
Florence Pugh Claps for Olivia Wilde at Don't Worry Darling Premiere amid 'Falling Out' Rumor
See Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Applaud Each Other at 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Is Skipping 'Don't Worry Darling' Press at Venice Film Festival, Will Walk Red Carpet
https://www.instagram.com/stories/rebeccacorbinmurray/2920594372561754136/?hl=en credit Rebecca Corbin-Murray/instagram
Florence Pugh Hits Venice in Purple Set (and Aperol Spritz!) After Skipping 'Don't Worry Darling' Press
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: (R) Florence Pugh and her grandmother attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Florence Pugh Brings 'Remarkable' Grandma to Venice Red Carpet: 'Truly the Most Special Moment'
Olivia Wilde, Shia LaBeouf
Olivia Wilde Says She Fired Shia LaBeouf from 'Don't Worry Darling' to 'Protect' from 'Combative Energy'
Venice Film Festival special tout
The Best Fashion and All the Must-See Moments from the 2022 Venice Film Festival
HARRY STYLES as Jack and FLORENCE PUGH as Alice in New Line Cinema’s “DON’T WORRY DARLING,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Olivia Wilde 'Had to Cut' Sex Scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' Trailer: 'We Want to Be Provocative'
FLORENCE PUGH as Alice in New Line Cinema’s “DON’T WORRY DARLING,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'Don't Worry Darling' Reviews: Florence Pugh Praised in First Reactions as Film Divides Critics