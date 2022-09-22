Harry Styles Honored with Banner at MSG After Wrapping 15-Date Residency: 'That's Insane'

Harry Styles sold out Madison Square Garden for 15 consecutive nights — and he now has the banner to prove it!

The "As It Was" singer, 28, wrapped his Love on Tour New York City residency on Wednesday night, and was surprised with a banner marking the milestone that'll hang in the rafters of the legendary venue. The white and blue banner will sit beside others honoring Billy Joel and Phish, making Styles one of just three musical artists with their own MSG flag.

Just before the show's encore, CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King — who'd been enjoying the set from her seat beside actress Drew Barrymore — took to the stage to do the honors.

"We have a surprise for you, Harry!" King, 67, said as the two shared a hug. "We're all at Harry's House right now. Fifteenth consecutive night, sold out show. No artist has ever done that before. Twenty-thousand people, Harry, on their feet. We think you are walking joy, walking happiness... and we just want to say to you Harry, we don't want to say goodnight to you, Harry Styles!"

Styles was clearly stunned by the gesture, and looked up in awe at the banner for several seconds before addressing the crowd. At one point, he choked back tears, and happily accepted a tissue offered to him by a fan in the pit.

"I just want to say from the bottom of my heart to each and every single one of you who came tonight… That's insane," he said, interrupting his own train of thought to comment on the banner. "To all of you who bought a ticket, thank you so, so much for your support. Things like this don't happen to people like me very often... and I just want to thank you all. You've changed my life each and every single one of you thank you so, so much."

He added: "Any time when you come to Madison Square Garden and you see that, you remember it's because of you. That is ours."

The Grammy Award winner then stopped and said a stunned, "S—," before telling the crowd that he would "come back here when everyone's gone and just sit and look at that for a while."

Harry Styles. Lloyd Wakefield

Styles wrapped his Big Apple dates with a few special surprises for his audience, which included King, Barrymore, girlfriend Olivia Wilde, Madonna, Jimmy Fallon, Jenna Bush Hager and Henrik Lundqvist.

All fans in attendance were given a feather boa in honor of the star's killer style, and he also treated the crowd to a deep cut: "Ever Since New York," a track off his 2017 debut album that he last played live in 2018. Dev Hynes, who opened the show under his stage name Blood Orange, also joined Styles for "Matilda."

"Selling out 15 consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden is a massive accomplishment and reinforces Harry Styles as one of the most impactful artists of his generation," Jim Dolan, executive chairman and CEO, MSG Entertainment, said in a statement. "It is a testament to Harry and his fans that a banner celebrating this remarkable achievement will hang from the rafters alongside some of the most legendary artists and athletes in history. Harry has already headlined The World's Most Famous Arena several times in his skyrocketing career, and we're honored that MSG was Harry's House for these 15 incredible nights."

His new banner will join the two banners Joel received for his residency and his total number of lifetime shows, as well as Phish's banner, which was dedicated in 2017 after the band played 13 sold-out nights in which they did not repeat a song, according to NME.com.

RELATED VIDEO: Harry Styles Honors Queen Elizabeth During Madison Square Garden Show: 'Round of Applause'

Styles' residency began on Aug. 20, and he took just a few nights off to fulfill promotional obligations for his upcoming films Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman at the Venice and Toronto film festivals.

On concert nights, the Garden was transformed into "Harry's House," with specialty food items and merchandise, plus temporary subway signs at nearby stations.

The "Kiwi" singer will now take the performance to other cities for multiple nights, including Los Angeles, Chicago and Austin, Texas, before heading to South America, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.