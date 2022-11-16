Harry Styles Hit in Eye with Skittle During LA Show, Jokes That He'll Need to Wear an 'Eye Patch'

Harry Styles was hit by an unexpected flying object during a recent concert — a piece of candy.

In fan videos shared to social media from one of Styles' recent Love on Tour shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the former One Direction member was finishing a performance of his recent hit single "As It Was" when several pieces of candy that appeared to be Skittles flew his way — and one landed right in his eye.

As the candy hit Styles, 28, in the eye, he immediately bent down and held his eye, seemingly out of pain, per audience videos. He quickly bounced back, however, bowing and blowing kisses while he thanked the audience before performing the set's final song, "Kiwi."

According to another video shared to social media, Styles was later seen driving himself out of the venue in a black Range Rover while rubbing his eye.

Following the show, Styles apparently tuned into his percussionist Pauli Lovejoy's Instagram Live stream and commented, "See you tomorrow AVEC eye patch." ("Avec" translates to "with" in French.)

On Tuesday, the Skittles brand itself decided to weigh in on the matter in a tweet.

"Didn't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles," read a post from its official account.

During another one of his recent concerts in Los Angeles, Styles helped a mother-to-be named Sidney announce the sex of her unborn baby as he revealed the news from onstage.

"She's about to do the single hardest thing in the world there is to do. I'm sure it's gonna be fine. The most beautiful thing there is to do in the world. And it's gonna be..." Styles teased the audience in a video shared to TikTok as he made sure Sidney, who is four months pregnant, wanted to find out the news in that fashion.

He continued: "Los Angeles, this is a Friday night you will never forget. Here we go. May I please get some tense gender reveal music?"

Styles continued to tease his fans and work up a drumroll as the band provided a soundtrack. "I know something you don't know," he sang.

Harry Styles. Michael Buckner/Getty

"This is called edging," he joked as he continued to dance to the music before finally announcing: "It's a... GIRL!"

The Harry's House artist has been known to help his fans with major announcements at his shows, most recently helping a concertgoer in the U.K. come out in June after seeing their sign in the audience that read: "From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out."

Styles previously postponed several shows on his L.A. residency, revealing he had the flu. "I've been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I'm leaving the doctor now, and I'm devastated that it's just not possible," he said last week.

"Until very recently, I haven't had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I've been touring," Styles added. "I'm so sorry to do it, and if there was any way I could do the show, I would."