Harry Styles Helps Fan Propose to His Girlfriend at Show by Giving Him the Mic for a Singalong

Harry Styles gave his microphone to a fan, who used it to sing "Can't Help Falling in Love"

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2022 05:30 PM
COVENTRY, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Harry Styles performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Harry Styles. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty

A marriage proposal is always a memorable moment, but for some, it's more memorable than others — especially when Harry Styles is involved!

The "As It Was" singer, 28, helped a fan propose to his girlfriend at a concert in Lisbon in a sweet moment that was captured on video and went viral on TikTok.

Styles often interacts with the crowd during his shows, and on Sunday, a fan caught the Grammy winner's attention by asking if he could borrow the microphone to "sing two lines" to his girlfriend.

"How long have you been together, first of all?" Styles asked. "If this is like, a two-week thing, there's no chance I'm giving you the microphone."

After the fan said he and his girlfriend had been together "a little more" than a year, Styles obliged, handing off the mic and quickly running to the other side of the stage.

At that point, the man began to sing a few lines of the Elvis Presley classic "Can't Help Falling in Love," and soon, the entire audience, Styles included, joined in.

He eventually got down on one knee and popped the question after pulling a ring from his wallet, and his girlfriend happily accepted with an excited, "Yes!"

"Congratulations," Styles told the couple as he grabbed his microphone back.

The Harry's House singer is no stranger to giving his fans a hand in their life milestones. On at least three occasions, he's helped fans come out, most recently in June.

At a show in London, he spotted a sign in the crowd that read, "From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out."

Styles then picked up a Pride flag and told the fan that as soon as he lifted it over his head, things would be official.

RELATED VIDEO: Harry Styles Thanks His Teacher for 'Everything in Those Formative Years' at Hometown Show

"When this flag goes above my head, you are officially out, OK?" Styles said, holding the flag out to his side. "I think that's how it works."

"When this [flag] goes over my head, you're officially gay, my boy," he continued.

Eventually, he raised the flag, waved it and blew a kiss, telling the fan, "Congratulations…you are a free man."

Styles also helped a fan reveal the sex of her baby on the way at a show in Nashville in October.

According to photos shared on Twitter, the fans made signs asking Styles to make the reveal onstage.

"I'm having a baby. Please make it your business..." read one sign, a reference to his "Kiwi" lyric: "I'm having your baby, it's none of your business." Another sign read, "... And open these gender results."

As seen in videos shared on Twitter, Styles happily shared the news with a smile, causing the crowd to cheer as he announced it would be a "little baby girl" after a brief countdown. He then got on his knees and feigned tears before saying, "That's what I wanted! Is that what you wanted?"

Related Articles
Harry Styles Performs At MGM Grand Garden Arena
Harry Styles Helps Fan Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way at Concert: 'That's What I Wanted!'
Harry Styles performs on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022
Harry Styles Helps Fan 'Come Out' at Concert in Joyful Moment: 'You're Officially Gay, My Boy!'
COVENTRY, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Harry Styles performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Harry Styles' Full 'X Factor' 'UK' Audition Video Reveals He First Sang 'Hey, Soul Sister' for Judges
Beth Mead of England shakes hands with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge following the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England.
Prince William Celebrates as England Women Claim European Soccer Crown for First Time
Post Malone, Niall Horan, Drake, Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Barker
Post Malone's New Tour Documentary Trailer Features Niall Horan, Drake, Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Barker
Harry Styles performing on stage at Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 Capital's Summertime Ball 2022, Show, Wembley Stadium, London, UK - 12 Jun 2022
Harry Styles Thanks His Teacher for 'Everything in Those Formative Years' at Hometown Show
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett's Relationship Timeline
Harry Styles performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England.
Man Falls 35 Feet Off Balcony at Harry Styles' Concert: 'It's a Complete Miracle He's Still Here'
Harry Styles joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 for an extensive conversation in the California desert detailing the making of his highly-anticipated third studio album ‘Harry’s House’, out this Friday. He calls the “intimately made” project his “favorite album at the moment” and discusses getting to a place where his overall happiness is no longer dependent on the success of his music. He also touches on his major takeaways from the pandemic and being “gifted this stolen time”, investing in work/life balance and being present, getting to know himself, the power of therapy and moving away from “emotionally coasting”, the evolution of his discography, gratitude for Billie Eilish, deep love for his former One Direction bandmates, commanding stadiums and Coachella, and touring safely during the pandemic. He also goes deep on the origins and songwriting process for various tracks on the new album.
Harry Styles Says He's 'Lucky' to Have Toured with One Direction Bandmates: 'We Always Had Each Other'
Harry Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde looked all loved up while out for a stroll after enjoying lunch together on Sunday afternoon
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Relationship Timeline
Britney Spears
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Relationship Timeline
Presley, Elvis Aaron - Singer, Musician, Actor, USA - (*08.01.1935-16.08.1977+
10 Elvis Presley Movies You Need to Watch
pearl jam
Pearl Jam Gives Fan with Terminal ALS a Side-Stage Seat to Rescheduled Berlin Concert
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Drops Single 'As It Was,' His First New Music in 2 Years — Listen Now!
Harry Styles and Shania Twain
Harry Styles Performs with Shania Twain — and Debuts 2 New Songs — During Coachella Headlining Spot
Sofia Richie/Instagram
The Celebrity Engagements of 2022