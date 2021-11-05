Harry Styles Helps Fan Come Out to Her Mom During His Concert

Harry Styles helped change a fan's life during his concert in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Wednesday night.

Partway through his sold-out Love on Tour show at the Fiserv Forum, Styles noticed fan McKinley McConnell's sign, which read "My mom is in Section 201. Help me come out."

As seen in footage of the moment shared on TikTok, Styles, 27, stopped the music to chat with McConnell, who herself was standing in the pit.

"What would you like to tell your mother?" he asked McConnell. "I can tell her if you'd like."

"Okay, there's a lot of people!" McConnell can be heard saying, to which Styles joked: "There is a lot of people. Did you not know? Did you think this through?"

"Okay, do you want to tell her, or should I tell her?" he asked again, getting the green light from McConnell. "I can tell her, yeah, no problem."

The Grammy winner then trotted to the other side of the stage so that he could address McConnell's mom in the other section.

"Lisa, she's gay!" he shouted, as the jumbotrons in the stadium showed McConnell's mother and the crowd erupted into cheers. Lisa covered her face in her hands before blowing kisses to her daughter down below.

"Now, I don't want to ruin the moment, but wouldn't it be nice if you were a little bit closer together," Styles then joked.

McConnell told NBC News that she and her mom flew from Los Angeles, California, for the concert, which was why they were seated so far apart.

"I literally got her the ticket so last minute," she said. "I was lucky to get a ticket for the general admission pit for myself. I know my mom, and she wouldn't have been up for the pit."

The California State University, Northridge, student said that after the concert, her mom told her, "You always had a flair for dramatics" in reaction to having Styles help her come out.

"I'm really beyond blessed that both my parents are so supportive," McConnell said. "And I think they probably always suspected, even though you try to act like they don't. She just kept saying she loves me and is proud of me."

On Twitter, McConnell said that the moment will be with her "forever."

"Thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side [sic] you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you," she wrote.

It's not the first time Styles has helped a fan come out mid-concert.