Harry Styles Helps Fan Come Out to Her Mom During His Concert
"Lisa, she's gay!" Harry Styles told fan McKinley McConnell's mom midway through his sold-out Wednesday show
Harry Styles helped change a fan's life during his concert in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Wednesday night.
Partway through his sold-out Love on Tour show at the Fiserv Forum, Styles noticed fan McKinley McConnell's sign, which read "My mom is in Section 201. Help me come out."
As seen in footage of the moment shared on TikTok, Styles, 27, stopped the music to chat with McConnell, who herself was standing in the pit.
"What would you like to tell your mother?" he asked McConnell. "I can tell her if you'd like."
"Okay, there's a lot of people!" McConnell can be heard saying, to which Styles joked: "There is a lot of people. Did you not know? Did you think this through?"
"Okay, do you want to tell her, or should I tell her?" he asked again, getting the green light from McConnell. "I can tell her, yeah, no problem."
The Grammy winner then trotted to the other side of the stage so that he could address McConnell's mom in the other section.
"Lisa, she's gay!" he shouted, as the jumbotrons in the stadium showed McConnell's mother and the crowd erupted into cheers. Lisa covered her face in her hands before blowing kisses to her daughter down below.
"Now, I don't want to ruin the moment, but wouldn't it be nice if you were a little bit closer together," Styles then joked.
RELATED: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is 'Big' Harry Styles Fan: Went to His 'Concert and It Was 99% Women and Me'
McConnell told NBC News that she and her mom flew from Los Angeles, California, for the concert, which was why they were seated so far apart.
"I literally got her the ticket so last minute," she said. "I was lucky to get a ticket for the general admission pit for myself. I know my mom, and she wouldn't have been up for the pit."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The California State University, Northridge, student said that after the concert, her mom told her, "You always had a flair for dramatics" in reaction to having Styles help her come out.
"I'm really beyond blessed that both my parents are so supportive," McConnell said. "And I think they probably always suspected, even though you try to act like they don't. She just kept saying she loves me and is proud of me."
RELATED: Harry Styles Dresses as Dorothy from The Wizard Of Oz During Halloween-Themed Concert in N.Y.C.
On Twitter, McConnell said that the moment will be with her "forever."
"Thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side [sic] you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you," she wrote.
It's not the first time Styles has helped a fan come out mid-concert.
During his show in Connecticut in October, he helped another fan announce that she is bisexual by raising her Pride flag on stage. He similarly helped another fan come out to her mom in 2018, when he shouted, "Tina, she's gay!" after reading the fan's sign that read, "I'm gonna come out to my parents because of you!"