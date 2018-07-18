Harry Styles Helps Fan Come Out to Her Mom in Touching Moment at His Last Concert

Harry Styles changed a fan’s life at one of his concerts in California.

The “Sign of the Times” singer, 24, caught sight of a fan’s handmade poster in which they came out during a tour stop in San Jose, California, on July 11.

Grace, who traveled to 10 Styles concerts, shared a poster that the singer read aloud during the concert.

“I traveled 2,846 miles to be here tonight thank you for 10 incredible shows,” one sign read, while another read, “I’m gonna come out to my parents because of you!!!”

the double sided poster for tonight !!! I’m not expecting anything but I hope he at least sees it pic.twitter.com/6nlMTu9nHG — Grace (@takehismedicine) July 12, 2018

In a tweet, Grace wrote that she was hoping the singer would see it.

“The double-sided poster for tonight !!! I’m not expecting anything but I hope he at least sees it,” she tweeted.

Grace told BuzzFeed News she wanted to tell Styles how much his music had changed her life and the lives of others.

“He’s a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and he’s made a lot of fans feel comfortable and proud to be who they are and I’m just one example of that,” she said.

In a video captured on her Instagram account, Styles asked Grace if he could read her poster aloud, which she told the outlet she “thought was very thoughtful and polite.”

“I was in complete shock when he acknowledged it because there were many other fans in the pit that night with signs,” she said.

Styles asked Grace for her mother’s name, to which she replied Tina and explained her mother was at a hotel a few miles away.

@Harry_Styles Thank you so much for creating an environment where I am proud to be who I am. Your continuous support of the LGBTQ+ has helped me come to love myself and feel safe. Thank you for tonight and I can’t wait to show Tina (my mom) this video. Love you always. pic.twitter.com/Kk5FJVYemB — Grace (@takehismedicine) July 12, 2018

The “Kiwi” singer hushed the crowd before he yelled, “TINA, SHE’S GAY!”

“Tina says she loves ya. Congratulations, I’m very happy for you,” he told Grace, pretending to be able to hear Grace’s mom.

Grace, who is bisexual, said she immediately went back to the hotel to show her mom the video.

Her mother’s response was heartwarming, with Grace tweeting that Tina was “overjoyed and says that ‘Yes I do love you and you can be whoever you want to be.’”