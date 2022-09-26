Entertainment Music Harry Styles Breaks Records with the No. 1 Song and No. 1 Movie at the Box Office Harry Styles' "As It Was" is sitting atop the Billboard Hot 100, while Don't Worry Darling is the top movie at the box office By Rachel DeSantis Rachel DeSantis Instagram Twitter Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 26, 2022 06:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email No worries here for Harry Styles! The 28-year-old star is enjoying a rare feat: he has both the No. 1 song and the No. 1 movie in the country. His infectious pop hit "As It Was" is sitting pretty atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a 15th week, while his movie Don't Worry Darling debuted this weekend at No. 1 at the North American box office. First released in April, "As It Was" is currently enjoying the longest reign at No. 1 by a British artist, and is the longest running solo chart-topper in Billboard Hot 100 history. Don't Worry Darling, meanwhile, earned $19.2 million at the U.S. box office during opening weekend, and collected another $10.8 million internationally, according to Variety. In the psychological thriller, directed by Olivia Wilde, Styles plays Jack Chambers, a rising employee at the mysterious Victory Project, which allows him to live in the picture-perfect mid-century town of Victory alongside wife Alice (played by Florence Pugh). But as cracks begin to surface in their idyllic community, Alice becomes obsessed with the nature of her husband's work. Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in Don't Worry Darling. Warner Bros. Pictures Wilde, whom Styles has been dating since they met on set, praised his acting skills to Rolling Stone, recalling one scene in particular in which he "took it to another level." "He was so fully in the moment, he began screaming the lines to the crowd, in this primal roar, that was way more intense than anything we expected from the scene," she said, adding that the scene "left us all in tears." Harry Styles Honored with Banner at MSG After Wrapping 15-Date Residency: 'That's Insane' "The camera operator followed [Harry] as he paced around the stage like a kind of wild animal," she said. "We were all gobsmacked at the monitor. I think even Harry was surprised by it. Those are the best moments for an actor — when you're completely outside your body." The "Watermelon Sugar" singer will next appear in the drama My Policeman, which will hit select theaters on Oct. 21, then Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 4. Harry Styles. Lloyd Wakefield Meanwhile, Styles wrapped 15 consecutive nights performing at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday as part of his Love on Tour. To celebrate the impressive run, the storied venue surprised the star with a banner in his honor that'll hang permanently from its rafters. "I just want to say from the bottom of my heart to each and every single one of you who came tonight… That's insane," Styles told the crowd, interrupting his own train of thought to comment on the banner. "To all of you who bought a ticket, thank you so, so much for your support. Things like this don't happen to people like me very often... and I just want to thank you all. You've changed my life each and every single one of you thank you so, so much." Harry Styles' Mom Responds to 'Don't Worry Darling' Haters: 'If It's Not Your Cup of Tea Don't Go' The Grammy Award winner then stopped and said a stunned, "S—," before telling the crowd that he would "come back here when everyone's gone and just sit and look at that for a while." Styles has now set up shop at the Moody Center in Austin, where he kicked off a six-night residency on Sunday, and will later head to Chicago for six nights at United Center. He'll then go to Los Angeles for 15 nights at Kia Forum before wrapping on Nov. 15.