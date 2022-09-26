Harry Styles Breaks Records with the No. 1 Song and No. 1 Movie at the Box Office

No worries here for Harry Styles!

The 28-year-old star is enjoying a rare feat: he has both the No. 1 song and the No. 1 movie in the country.

His infectious pop hit "As It Was" is sitting pretty atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a 15th week, while his movie Don't Worry Darling debuted this weekend at No. 1 at the North American box office.

First released in April, "As It Was" is currently enjoying the longest reign at No. 1 by a British artist, and is the longest running solo chart-topper in Billboard Hot 100 history.

Don't Worry Darling, meanwhile, earned $19.2 million at the U.S. box office during opening weekend, and collected another $10.8 million internationally, according to Variety.

In the psychological thriller, directed by Olivia Wilde, Styles plays Jack Chambers, a rising employee at the mysterious Victory Project, which allows him to live in the picture-perfect mid-century town of Victory alongside wife Alice (played by Florence Pugh). But as cracks begin to surface in their idyllic community, Alice becomes obsessed with the nature of her husband's work.

HARRY STYLES as Jack and FLORENCE PUGH as Alice in New Line Cinema’s “DON’T WORRY DARLING,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in Don't Worry Darling. Warner Bros. Pictures

Wilde, whom Styles has been dating since they met on set, praised his acting skills to Rolling Stone, recalling one scene in particular in which he "took it to another level."

"He was so fully in the moment, he began screaming the lines to the crowd, in this primal roar, that was way more intense than anything we expected from the scene," she said, adding that the scene "left us all in tears."

"The camera operator followed [Harry] as he paced around the stage like a kind of wild animal," she said. "We were all gobsmacked at the monitor. I think even Harry was surprised by it. Those are the best moments for an actor — when you're completely outside your body."

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer will next appear in the drama My Policeman, which will hit select theaters on Oct. 21, then Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 4.

harry styles
Harry Styles. Lloyd Wakefield

Meanwhile, Styles wrapped 15 consecutive nights performing at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday as part of his Love on Tour. To celebrate the impressive run, the storied venue surprised the star with a banner in his honor that'll hang permanently from its rafters.

"I just want to say from the bottom of my heart to each and every single one of you who came tonight… That's insane," Styles told the crowd, interrupting his own train of thought to comment on the banner. "To all of you who bought a ticket, thank you so, so much for your support. Things like this don't happen to people like me very often... and I just want to thank you all. You've changed my life each and every single one of you thank you so, so much."

The Grammy Award winner then stopped and said a stunned, "S—," before telling the crowd that he would "come back here when everyone's gone and just sit and look at that for a while."

Styles has now set up shop at the Moody Center in Austin, where he kicked off a six-night residency on Sunday, and will later head to Chicago for six nights at United Center. He'll then go to Los Angeles for 15 nights at Kia Forum before wrapping on Nov. 15.

