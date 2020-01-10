Harry Styles Admits His Guilty Pleasure Is Working Out to One Direction Songs

Harry Styles is coming clean about what kind of music pumps him up.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Friday, the “Lights Up” singer played a game of the host’s “Burning Questions” when he revealed a hilarious guilty pleasure of his when it comes to working out.

DeGeneres went through a slew of thought-provoking questions before asking the 25-year-old, “What’s your guilty pleasure?”

With only a slight hesitation, Styles admitted he enjoys “working out to One Direction” as everyone in the room began to laugh.

Styles also opened up about wearing boxers or briefs — briefs, for those who were curious — his celebrity crush and his dating life.

The Fine Line artist — who sported a bright green sweater that read “stay away from toxic people” and a pearl necklace on the show — starred in the world-dominating boy band One Direction alongside Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson.

The quintet dropped four chart-topping albums and garnered 13 Top 20 hits before they took an extended break in March 2016.

While Styles admitted to listening to music from his former pop group, he has been topping charts recently with his own music.

His latest album Fine Line — which was released on Dec. 13 and follows Styles’ chart-topping, self-titled 2017 debut album — garnered the largest sales for a pop album by a male artist in more than four years, Billboard reported.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer continues to receive praise for his work, including from his former bandmate, Payne.

The “Stack It Up” singer offered a celebratory message to Styles to mark the success of his sophomore album for recently topped the Billboard 200 charts.

“Massive congrats H, on becoming the first UK Male artist to debut at No. 1 with your first two albums!” Payne wrote on Instagram. “What an achievement, you must be over the moon 💫.”

Payne and Horan have also been dropping new music. Payne unveiled his first solo album, titled with his initials, LP1, and Horan came out with singles, “Put a Little Love on Me” and “Nice to Meet Ya.”