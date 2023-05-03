Harry Styles Gives a Robot a Love Story in New Music Video for 'Satellite': Watch

Love is in the air in the latest Harry Styles music video — but not for the pop star himself.

Released Wednesday, Styles' "Satellite" music video sees a small robot travel across the country in the hopes of reaching its long-lost lover, NASA's Curiosity rover.

The video begins with Styles, 29, backstage, preparing for a concert, while the robot is immediately awestruck by a clip playing on a screen of the Mars rover. "It has spent over 10 lonely years roaming the surface of the red planet," a voiceover says of the spacecraft, which consumes the small robot's attention.

The robot seems to lock eyes with the rover on the screen, and sets off on an expedition to try to reach its — literal — star-crossed lover.

The journey begins with the robot's exit from the Kia Forum, the Los Angeles venue where Styles performed for 15 nights in January. A brief clip shows Styles onstage in a purple-striped sequin suit as he performs the single, a breakaway hit off 2022's Harry's House.

Harry Styles/Youtube

The robot makes its way through the busy stadium while the "As It Was" singer caters to a sold-out crowd, and when it emerges, it travels through the rain, crossing busy city streets and navigating LA.

It eventually leaves LA, crosses the desert into Las Vegas, and continues its travel across the country in an effort to reach NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida — all in the hopes of connecting with the Curiosity rover.

In the video's final scene, the robot is greeted by none other than Styles himself. It looks to the sky one final time, searching for the rover, as a red line lights up, indicating the robot's diminishing battery. Its lights turn off, the robot's battery expired, before the camera pans to the Kennedy Space Center behind.

Harry Styles/Youtube

"Satellite" marks the fourth single Styles has released off Harry's House, which won the Grammy for album of the year in February.

The album, his third since the members of One Direction embarked on a hiatus in 2016, swept the year's awards, taking home the BRIT Award for album of the year as well as the three others he was nominated for, and a second Grammy for best pop vocal album.

In his acceptance speech, Styles gave a shout-out to his former bandmates, crediting them for getting him to where he is now.

"I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn't be here without you. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn't be here without you either. Thank you so much," he said as he accepted the award for British artist of the year.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer recently appeared as a guest on the final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden and helped the long-time host bid farewell to the show after eight years of hosting.

During the interview, Styles reminisced and also showed his Late Late Show tattoo, which he received during an appearance with One Direction in 2015. "My favorite thing was probably the music video," he shared. "I really liked dodgeball. I got hit in the nuts by Michelle Obama. And then my least favorite when we did Crosswalk. I was so ill that day."

Styles also told Corden that he was "so incredibly proud" of him for everything he accomplished on the show. "I'm so happy for you and I love you."