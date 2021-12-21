Harry Styles Is 'Slowly Getting to Know' Girlfriend Olivia Wilde's Kids: Source

With the couple getting ready to celebrate their one-year mark, Styles has been gradually spending more time with Wilde's two children

Harry Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde looked all loved up while out for a stroll after enjoying lunch together on Sunday afternoon

In addition to celebrating the holiday season, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are about to mark a special milestone: their one-year anniversary.

The couple — who initially connected last year while filming the psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling, starring Styles, 27, and directed by Wilde, 37 — "have a great relationship," a source tells PEOPLE.

As the couple started getting more serious, the Booksmart director introduced the Watermelon Sugar singer to her two children, son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 5, whom she shares with her ex Jason Sudeikis.

"Harry is slowly getting to know her kids," says the source "Olivia is also spending time with Harry's mom."

The two stars are being mindful about spending time together despite two very busy schedules as Styles just wrapped his Love on Tour, while Wilde finished filming on the period drama Babylon with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Olivia Wilde Credit: The Image Direct

"[They try] to see each other as much as possible," says the source. "Olivia has been flying nonstop between L.A., where her kids live, to join Harry on tour."

The insider adds: "She always seems focused on just making it all work. She is really Harry's biggest fan."

Wilde, who has been spotted wearing merch from Styles' concert tours, recently addressed the public interest in (and some scrutiny of) their relationship in her January 2022 Vogue cover story, saying "it's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love."

She added, "In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us. I'm happier than I've ever been. And I'm healthier than I've ever been, and it's just wonderful to feel that."

For Wilde, her children always come first. She recently got tattoos dedicated to Otis and Daisy as celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo shared the new ink on Instagram.

"Mommas love ✍🏼💕," Dr. Woo captioned the photo of the actor's new ink: her children's names on her forearms.

As for balancing a hectic career and motherhood, Wilde said in an interview with InStyle's Badass Women issue last January she typically only gets "about five hours" of sleep each night, adding that her life is "forever a process of trying to find the balance."

"For me as a mom, time becomes essential, because there's so little of it when you are focused on keeping people alive. Then the time that's left for you becomes very potent, and you can achieve great things with it," she said.