Harry Styles Further Postpones 2021 European Tour amid COVID: 'I Really Hope to Play These Shows'

"I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so," he wrote

European Harry Styles fan will have to wait a bit longer to see the "Watermelon Sugar" singer on tour.

Styles, 26, announced on Tuesday that he — once again — needed to postpone the U.K. and Europe dates for his Love On Tour, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone my U.K. and European shows planned for Feb/March 2021 until further notice," he wrote.

"I really hope to play these shows and will have news for you in the new year on when they will take place," he wrote. "I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Treat people with kindness."

Harry Styles

Fans supported the decision in his replies.

"We understand king, it gives me time to save up to see you there when it’s time 😉," one person wrote.

"Your health and safety is also important to us, Harry. So, plsss [sic] take care too," tweeted another.

"We miss you so much, but we’ll wait however long it takes :,)," wrote a third Twitter user, who also shared a GIF with their message.

Styles first rescheduled the European leg of his world tour to early 2021 in March after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The European Love On Tour — originally set to open in Birmingham, U.K., on April 15 — was then rescheduled for Feb. 12, 2021. Now, fans will have to wait for Styles to announce the postponed dates come the new year.

When the pop star first announced that he would delay his tour, he wrote on Instagram: “Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music. However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority.”

Most recently, Styles celebrated the first anniversary of his album Fine Line, which was released on Dec. 13. The album, featuring hits such as "Watermelon Sugar," "Adore You" and "Golden," is up for a 2021 Grammy in the best pop vocal album category.

Last month, Style opened up about his time in One Direction, before his success as a soloist.

"I think the typical thing is to come out of a band like that and almost feel like you have to apologize for being in it," he told Vogue. "But, I loved my time in it. It was all new to me and I was trying to learn as much as I could."

"I wanted to soak it in ... I think that’s probably why I like traveling now — soaking stuff up," he said.