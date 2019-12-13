In Honor of His New Album, Fine Line, 12 Hot Harry Styles Photos That Go Perfectly with Each Track

What? You were planning on listening without looking at photos of Styles the whole time?
By Andrea Wurzburger
December 13, 2019 09:48 AM

1 of 12

"Golden" 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lovin’ Harry’s the antidote / He’s “Golden.” 

 

2 of 12

"Watermelon Sugar" 

Ian West/PA Images via Getty

We “don’t know if we could ever go without” either, Harry. 

3 of 12

"Adore You" 

Splash

In that sweater? What’s not to adore? We’d “walk through fire” for Styles, no question. 

4 of 12

"Lights Up" 

James D. Morgan/WireImage

It’s showtime, my friends. 

5 of 12

"Cherry" 

BFA

That big red bow is just the “Cherry” on top of this outfit. 

6 of 12

"Falling" 

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

We’re “falling again” for Styles after listening to this melancholy track. 

7 of 12

"To Be So Lonely" 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Who made Styles feel lonely enough to write a song about it? Kendall Jenner, perhaps?

8 of 12

"She"

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty

There’s only one appropriate photo for this ~*sexy*~ track. Maybe “She” lives in daydreams with Harry, but we are very much obsessed IRL.

9 of 12

"Sunflower, Vol. 6"

Will Heath/NBC

With pants that color, Harry might be mistaken for a sunflower, am I right?

10 of 12

"Canyon Moon"

James D. Morgan/WireImage

The country-inspired bop has us wanting to dance under the “Canyon Moon.”

11 of 12

"Treat People With Kindness" 

The Late Late Show with James Corden

In some cases, like when Harry performed a Crosswalk Concert with James Corden, being nice means giving a car a buff … with your booty. 

12 of 12

"Fine Line"

MEGA

If there’s a “Fine Line,” Harry’s obviously ziplining on it. 

