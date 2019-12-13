In Honor of His New Album, Fine Line, 12 Hot Harry Styles Photos That Go Perfectly with Each Track

"Golden"
Lovin’ Harry’s the antidote / He’s “Golden.”
"Watermelon Sugar"
We “don’t know if we could ever go without” either, Harry.
"Adore You"
In that sweater? What’s not to adore? We’d “walk through fire” for Styles, no question.
"Lights Up"
It’s showtime, my friends.
"Cherry"
That big red bow is just the “Cherry” on top of this outfit.
"Falling"
We’re “falling again” for Styles after listening to this melancholy track.
"To Be So Lonely"
Who made Styles feel lonely enough to write a song about it? Kendall Jenner, perhaps?
"She"
There’s only one appropriate photo for this ~*sexy*~ track. Maybe “She” lives in daydreams with Harry, but we are very much obsessed IRL.
"Sunflower, Vol. 6"
With pants that color, Harry might be mistaken for a sunflower, am I right?
"Canyon Moon"
The country-inspired bop has us wanting to dance under the “Canyon Moon.”
"Treat People With Kindness"
In some cases, like when Harry performed a Crosswalk Concert with James Corden, being nice means giving a car a buff … with your booty.
"Fine Line"
If there’s a “Fine Line,” Harry’s obviously ziplining on it.