Harry Styles Gets Submerged Underwater as He Reflects on Lost Love in 'Falling' Music Video

Harry Styles is in too deep.

On Friday, the British heartthrob, 26, released the new music video for “Falling,” the heart-wrenching ballad off his 2019 album Fine Line.

As the emotional video begins, a seemingly crestfallen Styles sits in front of a piano as he reflects on a past relationship and how his own actions played a part in its demise.

Filled with doubts about how his ex must see him now, as well as the negative light he’s started to see himself in, Styles’s piano slowly starts to fill with water, until the liquid engulfs the entire room, completely submerging Styles and his instrument.

Speaking about the album ahead of its release, Styles said that the songs were “all about having sex and feeling sad.”

In a Rolling Stone feature, singer-songwriter/producer Tom Hull shared that following Styles’ split from French model Camille Rowe in 2018, the singer was “really cut up.”

“He had a whole emotional journey about her, this whole relationship. But I kept saying, ‘The best way of dealing with it is to put it in these songs you’re writing,’ “ he said.

Styles, who did not refer to Rowe by name during the interview, also seemingly included a voicemail message — which was entirely in French — from Rowe at the end of “Cherry,” another track on the album.

As for what led him to write “Falling,” Styles has explained that that the song came from a place of “falling back” into a negative mindset about himself.

“One thing I hadn’t experienced before was how I felt during the making of this record. The times when I felt good and happy were the happiest I’ve ever felt in my life, and the times when I felt sad were the lowest I’ve ever felt in my life,” he said while chatting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s new Beats 1 Radio show New Music Daily in November. “The chorus says, ‘What am I now? Am I someone I don’t want around?’ I had started to feel myself becoming someone I didn’t want to be, and that was really hard.”

However, while the emotions Styles was going through at the time were difficult to deal with, the song came together easily.

“I was going out for dinner and getting picked up by a friend. When I came out of the shower, he was playing the piano and singing, so I went and stood next to him, in a towel, and we wrote the whole thing in maybe 20 minutes,” he said. “He’s like, ‘OK, we finished it. Please go put some trousers on.’ “