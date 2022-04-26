Harry Styles Explains Why He Won't Label His Sexuality: 'That's My Personal Experience'

Harry Styles said "the whole point of where we should be heading... [is] about not having to label everything"

Harry Styles is not one for labels.

In the June issue of Better Homes & Gardens, the "As It Was" singer opened up about the "outdated" expectations he feels from those expecting him to publicly declare his sexuality, and explained why he'd prefer to keep his personal life private.

"I've been really open with it with my friends, but that's my personal experience; it's mine," Styles, 28, said. "The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn't matter, and it's about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you're checking."

Harry Styles Better Homes and Gardens Cover Harry Styles | Credit: Tim Walker

Styles has been linked to actress and director Olivia Wilde since January 2021, but the Grammy-winning singer's sexuality has often been the focus of speculation thanks to his colorful style, which occasionally includes dresses, and his frequent flying of a Pride flag at his concerts.

Though his sexuality is not a topic he discusses often, Styles has talked about it before, most prominently in a 2019 interview with the Guardian in which he was asked if he was bisexual.

Harry Styles Better Homes and Gardens Cover Harry Styles | Credit: Tim Walker

"It's not like I'm sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back. It's not a case of: I'm not telling you cos I don't want to tell you. It's not: ooh this is mine and it's not yours. It's: who cares? Does that make sense? It's just: who cares?" he said at the time. "Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No… I just think sexuality's something that's fun. Honestly? I can't say I've given it any more thought than that."

Elsewhere in his chat with Better Homes & Gardens, Styles further delved into his relationship with sex and intimacy, which he said he's only just beginning to work through after years of feeling "ashamed," especially within the confines of the clean-cut One Direction.

Harry Styles Better Homes and Gardens Cover Harry Styles | Credit: Tim Walker

"For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life. I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with," he said. "At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things. Working out who I could trust was stressful. But I think I got to a place where I was like, why do I feel ashamed? I'm a 26-year-old man who's single; it's like, yes, I have sex."

Styles is currently gearing up for the release of his third album Harry's House, out on May 20, which he called "by far the most intimate" of his catalog.