Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski Were 'Friendly for a While' Before Being Spotted Kissing: Source

A source also tells PEOPLE that Emily Ratajkowski is "friendly" with Harry Styles' ex Olivia Wilde

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on March 26, 2023 10:10 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at; MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 19: Emily Ratajkowski is seen on the front row at the JW Anderson fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week S/S 2023 on June 19, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski are getting close.

The musician, 29, and the model and actress, 31, were spotted kissing in Tokyo in photographs and video obtained by The Daily Mail.

Now, a source tells PEOPLE that "Harry and Emily know each other," noting, "They have been friendly for a while."

The insider adds that Ratajkowski is also "friendly" with Olivia Wilde — Styles' ex. That relationship ended in November.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)
Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Gotham/FilmMagic

In the photos and video obtained by The Daily Mail, Styles and Ratajkowski can be seen sharing several kisses with each other.

The "As It Was" singer was captured wearing a white shirt with a black jacket and matching pants, while the High Low with EmRata podcast host was seen sporting a pink and black jacket and a long black skirt.

Styles was in Japan performing as part of his Love on Tour concert series, which will pick back up in Denmark in May after an extended break.

A representative for Ratajkowski did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Saturday. A representative for Styles, meanwhile, had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in November that Wilde, 39, and Styles were "taking a break" from their relationship after nearly two years together, noting the "very amicable decision" came amid Styles' continuing touring schedule and Wilde's focus on her children and work in Los Angeles.

A source later told PEOPLE of Wilde, "She and Harry are good friends, there's no animosity whatsoever."

The mother of two and Styles, who met on the set of their film Don't Worry Darling back in September 2020, first stepped out as a couple as they were photographed holding hands while attending a wedding together in January 2021.

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, has recently been linked to Pete Davidson and Eric Andre after her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022. (Together, the pair share 2-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear.)

