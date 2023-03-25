Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Spark Dating Rumors After They're Spotted Kissing in Tokyo

The musician is currently in Japan performing as part of his Love on Tour concert series

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

Published on March 25, 2023 10:02 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Gotham/FilmMagic

Are Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski an item?

The musician, 29, and the model and actress, 31, are sparking dating rumors after they were spotted kissing in Tokyo in photographs and video obtained by The Daily Mail.

In the photos and video, the duo can be seen sharing several kisses with each other. Styles was captured wearing a white shirt with a black jacket and matching pants, while Ratajkowski was seen sporting a pink and black jacket and a long black skirt.

Styles is currently in Japan performing as part of his Love on Tour concert series, which will pick back up in Denmark in May after an extended break.

A representative for Ratajkowski did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A representative for Styles, meanwhile, had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at; MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 19: Emily Ratajkowski is seen on the front row at the JW Anderson fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week S/S 2023 on June 19, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Styles' rumored romance with Ratajkowski comes about after the musician's relationship with Olivia Wilde came to an end late last year.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in November that the director and actress, 39, and the "As It Was" singer were "taking a break" from their relationship after nearly two years together, noting the "very amicable decision" came amid Styles' continuing touring schedule and Wilde's focus on her children and work in Los Angeles.

A source later told PEOPLE of Wilde, "She and Harry are good friends, there's no animosity whatsoever."

The mother of two and Styles, who met on the set of their film Don't Worry Darling back in September 2020, first stepped out as a couple as they were photographed holding hands while attending a wedding together in January 2021.

RELATED VIDEO: Harry Styles Drinks from a Shoe — a 'Shoey' — at Australia Concert: 'I Feel Like a Different Person'

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, has recently been linked to Pete Davidson and Eric Andre after her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022. (Together, the pair share 2-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear.)

On a recent episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata, Ratajkowski opened up about casually dating in the public eye.

"I've gone on dates where there's been no pictures, and I'm like, 'All good,' and then there's been times where literally the first time that I've met someone, we spent two hours together, and there's pictures on the Internet," she said.

"My close friends will be like, 'Dude, that guy's stoked, like, he's stoked. He just got photographed on a date with you.' And then that makes me feel gross; I'm like, 'I wouldn't want to be with somebody who is excited to be photographed with me,' that's not a good sign," Ratajkowski added.

