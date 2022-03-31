Harry Styles announced his third album, Harry's House, will be out May 20

Harry Styles Drops Single 'As It Was,' His First New Music in 2 Years — Listen Now!

No April Fool's joking here — Harry Styles just released his first new music in more than two years.

Days after announcing his forthcoming third album Harry's House, the Grammy-winning singer dropped the record's first and lead single "As It Was" on Thursday evening.

In the music video, directed by Tanu Muino, the musician is seen wearing different variations of red as he seemingly chases after his love interest in blue. The pair is then found in the middle of a large, empty hall on a spinning platform as they attempt to make their way to each other, all captured through artistic visuals.

"Nothing to say/When everything gets in the way/Seems you cannot be replaced/And I'm the one who will stay," he sings, before diving into the chorus. "In this world/It's just us/You know it's not the same as it was."

Eventually, Styles finds himself being pulled apart from her, before ending up all alone to conclude the video with an energetic dance scene.

Styles, 28, revealed the track's title on Monday alongside a photo of his back that featured him stretching his arms above his head while wearing a sparkly red sleeveless jumpsuit. He later shared a brief snippet of the track with a video in which he sat on a spinning stage.

Styles announced on Wednesday that the 13-track Harry's House will be released on May 20. He shared the news by unveiling the album's cover, which features him standing on the ceiling of an upside-down living room.

He also released an album trailer in which he steps onto a stage in an empty theater and smiles into the camera as a cutout of a house is raised around him.

Eagle-eyed fans of the One Direction alum suspected he had something up his sleeve after mysterious ads that read "You are home" began popping up in newspapers around the world.

Styles himself followed a "You Are Home" Twitter account the day he announced Harry's House, and the page soon began tweeting out cryptic phrases that fans suspect could be lyrics.

Since One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, the Brit has established himself as a bonafide rock star on the back of his self-titled debut album, which came out in 2017, and Fine Line, which had the biggest first-week sales by an English male artist in history upon its release in 2019.

The Fine Line single "Watermelon Sugar" topped the Billboard Hot 100, and earned Styles his first Grammy Award for best pop solo performance.