Harry Styles Drinks from a Shoe — a 'Shoey' — at Australia Concert: 'I Feel Like a Different Person'

"This is one of the most disgusting traditions I've ever witnessed," said Styles in a video of the moment shared on social media

Ingrid Vasquez
Published on February 20, 2023 10:59 PM
Perth, AUSTRALIA - Harry Styles kicked off his Aussie tour with a sold out show at Perth's HBF Park. Harry played to over 20 thousand fans at the outdoor arena. Pictured: Harry Styles BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photo: Backgrid AU/BACKGRID

Harry Styles is trying new things.

The 29-year-old singer kicked off the Australia and New Zealand leg of his Love On Tour on Monday by partaking in an Australian tradition on stage as he took off one of the his green Adidas sneakers, poured liquid into it, and chugged it in front of a crowd of screaming fans.

"This is one of the most disgusting traditions I've ever witnessed," said Styles in a video of the moment shared on social media by a concert attendee.

Harry Styles drinks out of his shoe at his concert in Perth, Australia
Backgrid AU/BACKGRID

The act, known to Australians as a "shoey," is described by The Sydney Morning Herald as "drinking from a shoe." According to The New York Times, one then wears the wet shoe for the rest of the night.

According to the Times, many celebrities, including Machine Gun Kelly, Gerard Butler and Luke Bryan, have performed the ritual during their trip down under.

Following Styles' shoey, he joked that he "will be discussing this with my therapist at length" and proclaimed: "I feel like a different person. I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal. Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people."

The Grammy winner's most recent concert comes after a sold-out, 42-date run in the United States that began in 2021.

During his acceptance speech for British artist of the year at this year's BRIT Awards, he candidly touched on the longevity of his career, which dates back to the formation of One Direction on The X Factor in 2010.

"I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn't be here without you. I want to thank Niall [Horan], Louis [Tomlinson], Liam [Payne] and Zayn [Malik] because I wouldn't be here without you either. Thank you so much," Styles said in his speech.

He added, "I'm really, really grateful for this, and I'm very aware of my privilege up here tonight." Styles was heavily criticized for saying "this doesn't happen to people like me very often" while accepting an award for album of the year at the recent Grammys.

Styles also thanked his family for being "supportive, understanding, patient" and the most "loving family I could ever ask for."

