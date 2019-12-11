Harry Styles Drinks Cod Sperm After Refusing to Tell Ex Kendall Jenner Which Songs Are About Her

Harry Styles is keeping tight-lipped about potentially penning lyrics about former girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

While playing a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on The Late, Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday, the musician, 25, avoided revealing any intimate details about whether his past songs are linked to his relationship with the reality TV personality, 24.

During the segment, the two stars had to choose between responding to a scandalous question conjured up by the show’s producers or eating an intentionally disgusting concoction chosen by the other player, with options ranging from a salmon smoothie to bull penis.

When it came time for the “Lights Up” singer’s first question, the audience roared over the awkward position it put the singer in: tell his former flame she inspired his music or eat a plate of cod sperm.

“Which songs on your last album were about me?” Jenner said, cheering along with the audience after reading off the random card.

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner

Without comment, Styles tucked a napkin in his collar and grabbed a utensil to dig into the cod sperm rather than answer the question. Hesitant after examining the dish, the singer said, “So I’d say track uh um …” before continuing to pick at his plate, preparing himself to go through with it.

“Just don’t look at it,” Jenner offered in solidarity, to which Styles joked sarcastically, “Oh yeah, that fixes everything, just don’t look at it!”

Attempting to steel himself for the taste test as his ex across the table laughed, Styles tried to talk himself out of the situation, asking, “What are we doing?”

“This was your idea,” Jenner pointed out.

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles

The former One Direction band member then quickly forked the cod sperm into his mouth, chewing the item while trying to mask his presumed disgust.

“Just swallow it — why are you, like …” Jenner asked, prompting Styles to poke fun at the suggestion by offering a follow-up of his own: “To spit or to swallow? That is the question.” The singer then spat the chewed contents into a designated waste bin and swished some water around in his mouth.

“It really carries an aftertaste,” he said with a laugh.

Later in the segment, when faced with ranking the solo music careers of his former boy band mates, Styles again declined to answer, this time having to stomach a bite of giant water scorpion.

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles

The on-and-off romance between Styles and Jenner first began when they were spotted grabbing dinner in November 2013, solidifying dating rumors the following January when they went snowboarding together.

Over the following year, there were seen on trips together and stepping out for dinners, though a source told PEOPLE in 2016 that things “never got serious” between the two.

That same year, Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian spoke about the couple, unable to clearly define their relationship status.

“They were hanging out together. Do I think they’re dating? Yes. I don’t know if they’re like boyfriend-girlfriend. Nowadays, I don’t know, people are weird with stuff. So I don’t know their ‘title,’ Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight at the time, using air quotes. “But I mean, they were in St. Barts together hanging out, so to me that’s dating. I would call that dating.”

Though they were spotted flirting at the Met Gala earlier this year, a source assures the two are not an item at the moment.

“Harry was her first real relationship, so there is a lot of history there,” said the insider, “but they’re just friends.”